Houston 9, Oakland 5

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 1:34 am
< a min read
      
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 14 8 Totals 33 5 8 5
Altuve 2b 3 4 3 0 Canha lf-cf 4 1 1 0
Brantley lf 5 2 3 1 Laureano cf 3 1 1 1
Bregman 3b 4 2 2 3 Kemp ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Tucker rf 4 0 1 3 Olson 1b 4 1 2 0
Correa ss 5 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 5 0 1 0 Moreland dh 2 0 0 1
Gurriel 1b 3 1 3 1 Piscotty ph-dh 1 0 0 1
Straw cf 5 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 2 0
Maldonado c 5 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Tom rf 2 0 0 0
Pinder ph-rf 2 1 1 2
A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0
Houston 003 200 103 9
Oakland 000 200 210 5

E_Olson (1). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 9, Oakland 7. 2B_Brantley 3 (4), Alvarez (2), Olson (1). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Bregman (2), Gurriel (1), Pinder (1). SF_Tucker (2), Moreland (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier 3 2-3 3 2 2 0 4
Abreu W,1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Raley 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
J.Smith H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor H,2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Pressly 1 1 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Luzardo L,0-1 5 8 5 5 1 8
B.Smith 2 2 1 1 1 1
Romo 1 1 0 0 1 0
Diekman 2-3 3 3 2 1 2
Wendelken 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Javier (Olson), J.Smith (Canha). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:34. A_5,446 (46,847).

