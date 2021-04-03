Houston 9, Oakland 5

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|8
|5
|11
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.571
|Brantley lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.667
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.500
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.143
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.571
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Maldonado c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|3
|7
|
|Canha lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|b-Kemp ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Moreland dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Piscotty ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Tom rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Pinder ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|A.Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Houston
|003
|200
|103_9
|14
|0
|Oakland
|000
|200
|210_5
|8
|1
a-homered for Tom in the 7th. b-struck out for Laureano in the 7th. c-grounded out for Moreland in the 8th.
E_Olson (1). LOB_Houston 9, Oakland 7. 2B_Brantley 3 (4), Alvarez (2), Olson (1). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Bregman (2), off Luzardo; Gurriel (1), off Luzardo; Pinder (1), off Raley. RBIs_Bregman 3 (5), Gurriel (1), Brantley (2), Tucker 3 (4), Laureano (1), Moreland (1), Pinder 2 (2), Piscotty (1). SF_Tucker, Moreland.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Maldonado 2, Bregman); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson). RISP_Houston 2 for 10; Oakland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Chapman, Piscotty. GIDP_Maldonado, Straw, Moreland.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson; Lowrie, Olson).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|73
|4.91
|Abreu, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|0.00
|Raley
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|54.00
|J.Smith, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Taylor, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|6.75
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 0-1
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|8
|92
|9.00
|B.Smith
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|4.50
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|26
|27.00
|Wendelken
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-0, Wendelken 2-1. IBB_off Diekman (Bregman). HBP_Javier (Olson), J.Smith (Canha). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:34. A_5,446 (46,847).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments