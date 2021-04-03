Trending:
Houston 9, Oakland 5

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 1:32 am
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 9 14 8 5 11
Altuve 2b 3 4 3 0 2 0 .571
Brantley lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .667
Bregman 3b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .500
Tucker rf 4 0 1 3 0 0 .143
Correa ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .125
Alvarez dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Gurriel 1b 3 1 3 1 2 0 .571
Straw cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .111
Maldonado c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 8 5 3 7
Canha lf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Laureano cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .429
b-Kemp ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Moreland dh 2 0 0 1 0 0 .000
c-Piscotty ph-dh 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Lowrie 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Tom rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Pinder ph-rf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .500
A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Houston 003 200 103_9 14 0
Oakland 000 200 210_5 8 1

a-homered for Tom in the 7th. b-struck out for Laureano in the 7th. c-grounded out for Moreland in the 8th.

E_Olson (1). LOB_Houston 9, Oakland 7. 2B_Brantley 3 (4), Alvarez (2), Olson (1). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Bregman (2), off Luzardo; Gurriel (1), off Luzardo; Pinder (1), off Raley. RBIs_Bregman 3 (5), Gurriel (1), Brantley (2), Tucker 3 (4), Laureano (1), Moreland (1), Pinder 2 (2), Piscotty (1). SF_Tucker, Moreland.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Maldonado 2, Bregman); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson). RISP_Houston 2 for 10; Oakland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Chapman, Piscotty. GIDP_Maldonado, Straw, Moreland.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel); Oakland 2 (Andrus, Olson; Lowrie, Olson).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Javier 3 2-3 3 2 2 0 4 73 4.91
Abreu, W, 1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 35 0.00
Raley 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 14 54.00
J.Smith, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Taylor, H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 6.75
Pressly 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo, L, 0-1 5 8 5 5 1 8 92 9.00
B.Smith 2 2 1 1 1 1 30 4.50
Romo 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 0.00
Diekman 2-3 3 3 2 1 2 26 27.00
Wendelken 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-0, Wendelken 2-1. IBB_off Diekman (Bregman). HBP_Javier (Olson), J.Smith (Canha). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:34. A_5,446 (46,847).

