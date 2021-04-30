Houston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 9 15 9 3 9 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Brantley lf 5 3 4 1 0 1 .345 McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Bregman 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .299 Alvarez dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .315 Correa ss 5 1 4 1 0 1 .303 A.Díaz 1b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .259 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 3 0 .181 Straw cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .212 Maldonado c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .102

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 5 12 Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .218 Margot rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .247 Lowe 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .182 Y.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313 Zunino c 3 1 0 0 1 3 .216 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .208 Tsutsugo dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .175 Adames ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .169

Houston 103 100 103_9 15 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 002_2 6 0

LOB_Houston 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Correa 2 (7), A.Díaz (5), Lowe (4). 3B_Maldonado (1). HR_Bregman (4), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Correa (13), Bregman 2 (14), A.Díaz 4 (11), Brantley (5), Straw (10), Adames 2 (7). CS_Margot (2). SF_Straw.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (A.Díaz, Straw 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Lowe, Wendle, Meadows). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_A.Díaz, Y.Díaz.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr., W, 2-1 7 3 0 0 3 9 111 3.38 Emanuel 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.86 Scrubb 1 2 2 2 2 1 23 18.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough, L, 1-3 6 9 5 5 1 5 103 4.86 Richards 2 3 1 1 1 4 40 4.91 Head 1 3 3 3 1 0 31 6.75

WP_Head.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:10. A_6,169 (25,000).

