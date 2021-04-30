Trending:
Houston 9, Tampa Bay 2

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 10:35 pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 9 15 9 3 9
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Brantley lf 5 3 4 1 0 1 .345
McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Bregman 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .299
Alvarez dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .315
Correa ss 5 1 4 1 0 1 .303
A.Díaz 1b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .259
Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 3 0 .181
Straw cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .212
Maldonado c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .102
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 5 12
Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .218
Margot rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .247
Lowe 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .182
Y.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .313
Zunino c 3 1 0 0 1 3 .216
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .208
Tsutsugo dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .175
Adames ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .169
Houston 103 100 103_9 15 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 002_2 6 0

LOB_Houston 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Correa 2 (7), A.Díaz (5), Lowe (4). 3B_Maldonado (1). HR_Bregman (4), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Correa (13), Bregman 2 (14), A.Díaz 4 (11), Brantley (5), Straw (10), Adames 2 (7). CS_Margot (2). SF_Straw.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (A.Díaz, Straw 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Lowe, Wendle, Meadows). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_A.Díaz, Y.Díaz.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr., W, 2-1 7 3 0 0 3 9 111 3.38
Emanuel 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.86
Scrubb 1 2 2 2 2 1 23 18.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough, L, 1-3 6 9 5 5 1 5 103 4.86
Richards 2 3 1 1 1 4 40 4.91
Head 1 3 3 3 1 0 31 6.75

WP_Head.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:10. A_6,169 (25,000).

