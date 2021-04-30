Houston 9, Tampa Bay 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|3
|9
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Brantley lf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.345
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|A.Díaz 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.259
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.181
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Maldonado c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.102
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|5
|12
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Y.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.216
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Tsutsugo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.169
|Houston
|103
|100
|103_9
|15
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|002_2
|6
|0
LOB_Houston 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Correa 2 (7), A.Díaz (5), Lowe (4). 3B_Maldonado (1). HR_Bregman (4), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Correa (13), Bregman 2 (14), A.Díaz 4 (11), Brantley (5), Straw (10), Adames 2 (7). CS_Margot (2). SF_Straw.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (A.Díaz, Straw 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Lowe, Wendle, Meadows). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_A.Díaz, Y.Díaz.
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 2-1
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|111
|3.38
|Emanuel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.86
|Scrubb
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|23
|18.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, L, 1-3
|6
|
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|103
|4.86
|Richards
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|40
|4.91
|Head
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|31
|6.75
WP_Head.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:10. A_6,169 (25,000).
