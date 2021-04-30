Houston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Houston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 9 15 9 Totals 32 2 6 2 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Meadows lf 4 0 1 0 Brantley lf 5 3 4 1 Margot rf 3 0 1 0 McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 5 2 2 2 Y.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 1 2 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 Correa ss 5 1 4 1 Zunino c 3 1 0 0 A.Díaz 1b 5 1 2 4 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 0 1 Adames ss 4 0 1 2 Maldonado c 5 1 1 0

Houston 103 100 103 — 9 Tampa Bay 000 000 002 — 2

LOB_Houston 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Correa 2 (7), A.Díaz (5), Lowe (4). 3B_Maldonado (1). HR_Bregman (4). SF_Straw (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston McCullers Jr. W,2-1 7 3 0 0 3 9 Emanuel 1 1 0 0 0 2 Scrubb 1 2 2 2 2 1

Tampa Bay Yarbrough L,1-3 6 9 5 5 1 5 Richards 2 3 1 1 1 4 Head 1 3 3 3 1 0

WP_Head.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:10. A_6,169 (25,000).

