Houston 9, Tampa Bay 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Y.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Díaz 1b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Maldonado c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|103
|100
|103
|—
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
LOB_Houston 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Correa 2 (7), A.Díaz (5), Lowe (4). 3B_Maldonado (1). HR_Bregman (4). SF_Straw (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W,2-1
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Emanuel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scrubb
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough L,1-3
|6
|
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Richards
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Head
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
WP_Head.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:10. A_6,169 (25,000).
