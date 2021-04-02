On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Huesca beats Levante to move closer to safety in Spain

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 5:39 pm
MADRID (AP) — Huesca beat Levante 2-0 to move closer to breaking out of the relegation zone in the Spanish league on Friday.

Rafa Mir scored a goal in each half to end the visitors’ four-game winless streak and leave the team in 18th place, just a point from safety. Huesca began the match in last place.

Alavés, which faces Celta Vigo at home on Sunday, dropped to bottom in the 20-team standings. Alavés is immediately behind Eibar, which visits third-place Real Madrid on Saturday.

The first team outside the relegation zone is Elche, which hosts Real Betis on Sunday.

At the top, Atlético Madrid has a four-point lead over Barcelona. Atlético visits fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday, while Barcelona hosts Valladolid on Monday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

