Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Irvin expected to start as Athletics host Astros

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Houston Astros (2-0) vs. Oakland Athletics (0-2)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Athletics: Cole Irvin (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Athletics went 26-14 in division games in 2020. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.77 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.23.

The Astros went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Houston hit .240 as a team last year while averaging 8.0 hits per game.

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
4|2 Practical Ransomware Protections for...
4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA