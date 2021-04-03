Irvin expected to start as Athletics host Astros

Houston Astros (2-0) vs. Oakland Athletics (0-2)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Athletics: Cole Irvin (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Athletics went 26-14 in division games in 2020. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.77 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.23.

The Astros went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Houston hit .240 as a team last year while averaging 8.0 hits per game.

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (right shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.