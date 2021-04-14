On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Islanders sign forward Adams to 2-year, 2-way contract

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 5:18 pm
< a min read
      

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders and forward Collin Adams have agreed to a two-year, two-way contract beginning in 2021-22.

The Islanders announced the deal on Wednesday.

Adams completed a four-year career at North Dakota this past season, setting career highs in goals (14), assists (20) and points (34) in 29 games. The 22-year-old ranked second on the Fighting Hawks in each of those categories and led all players on the team with a plus-22 rating.

A native of Brighton, Michigan, Adams had 33 goals and 44 assists in 122 college games.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Adams was selected by the Islanders in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet