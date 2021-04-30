On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ivashka overcomes Zverev to reach semifinals in Munich

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 11:59 am
< a min read
      

MUNICH (AP) — Belarussian qualifier Ilya Ivashka reached the semifinals of the Munich Open by beating top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 on Friday.

Ivashka, who is ranked 107th, rallied after losing the first set and saved six of the nine break points he faced.

It was the second straight comeback victory for Ivashka, who overcame American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.

The 24-year-old Zverev had been going for his third title in his seventh appearance in Munich after winning the tournament in 2017 and ’18. The German first competed in 2014 when he was 17.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ivashka plays another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, in the semifinals.

Struff defeated fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

In the other quarterfinals, John Millman faced Casper Ruud later Friday and Nikoloz Basilashvili played Norbert Gombos

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress