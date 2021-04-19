On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jockey dies in England 10 days after fall in race

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 7:05 am
< a min read
      

NEWMARKET, England (AP) — A jockey has died in the hospital 10 days after a fall in a race in England, the Injured Jockeys Fund said Monday.

Lorna Brooke, an amateur jockey who won 17 races in Britain and Ireland, had been hospitalized since falling in a jumping race in Taunton on April 8.

She was placed in an induced coma on Friday because of “various complications,” the Injured Jockeys Fund said, and died on Sunday.

“It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday,” the fund said. “Her family thank everyone for their kindness in the last few weeks, particularly the staff at Southmead Hospital who were so professional.”

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Brooke had been racing since 2001-02, often on horses trained by her mother, Susan Brooke.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Leadership Development for Executive...
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens