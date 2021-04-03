Kansas City 11, Texas 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|3
|10
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Dahl dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.556
|Gallo rf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.600
|Solak 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Guzmán ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|11
|13
|11
|4
|4
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.556
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Dyson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.286
|Perez c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Soler dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Taylor cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.556
|Isbel rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.556
|Alberto 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.600
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Texas
|202
|000
|000_4
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|037
|01x_11
|13
|0
a-struck out for White in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dahl (2), Alberto 2 (2), Perez (1), Taylor (1), Santana (1). 3B_Isbel (1). HR_Gallo (1), off Minor; Taylor (2), off Arihara; Merrifield (2), off Bush. RBIs_Gallo 2 (4), Lowe 2 (6), Taylor 3 (6), Alberto (1), Merrifield 4 (6), Isbel (3), Santana 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (White, Guzmán); Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Soler, Perez). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Kansas City 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Lopez, Benintendi. LIDP_Benintendi. GIDP_Lowe, Benintendi.
DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Culberson, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Lowe, Kiner-Falefa); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Lopez, Santana).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arihara
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|73
|5.40
|Sborz, L, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|12
|20.25
|King, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|26
|18.00
|de Geus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|13.50
|Bush
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|9.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 1-0
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|93
|6.00
|Junis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Brentz
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Hahn
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.75
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_King 3-3, Hahn 2-0. HBP_Arihara (Merrifield), Minor (Solak). WP_Brentz.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:53. A_8,889 (37,903).
