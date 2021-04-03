Kansas City 11, Texas 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 6 4 3 10 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .111 Dahl dh 4 2 2 0 0 0 .556 Gallo rf 2 2 1 2 2 1 .600 Solak 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .300 White lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 a-Guzmán ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .444 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 11 13 11 4 4 Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .556 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Dyson rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Santana 1b 4 1 1 2 1 2 .286 Perez c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .222 Soler dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .500 Taylor cf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .556 Isbel rf-lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .556 Alberto 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .600 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375

Texas 202 000 000_4 6 0 Kansas City 000 037 01x_11 13 0

a-struck out for White in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dahl (2), Alberto 2 (2), Perez (1), Taylor (1), Santana (1). 3B_Isbel (1). HR_Gallo (1), off Minor; Taylor (2), off Arihara; Merrifield (2), off Bush. RBIs_Gallo 2 (4), Lowe 2 (6), Taylor 3 (6), Alberto (1), Merrifield 4 (6), Isbel (3), Santana 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (White, Guzmán); Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Soler, Perez). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Kansas City 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Lopez, Benintendi. LIDP_Benintendi. GIDP_Lowe, Benintendi.

DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Culberson, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Lowe, Kiner-Falefa); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Lopez, Santana).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arihara 5 6 3 3 0 1 73 5.40 Sborz, L, 0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0 12 20.25 King, BS, 0-1 1 5 4 4 0 1 26 18.00 de Geus 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 13.50 Bush 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 9.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 1-0 6 4 4 4 2 6 93 6.00 Junis 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Brentz 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 0.00 Hahn 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.75 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_King 3-3, Hahn 2-0. HBP_Arihara (Merrifield), Minor (Solak). WP_Brentz.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:53. A_8,889 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.