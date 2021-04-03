On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Kansas City 11, Texas 4

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 5:23 pm
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 6 4 3 10
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .111
Dahl dh 4 2 2 0 0 0 .556
Gallo rf 2 2 1 2 2 1 .600
Solak 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .300
White lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
a-Guzmán ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .444
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Culberson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 11 13 11 4 4
Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .556
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Dyson rf 0 0 0 0 1 0
Santana 1b 4 1 1 2 1 2 .286
Perez c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .222
Soler dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .500
Taylor cf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .556
Isbel rf-lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .556
Alberto 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .600
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375
Texas 202 000 000_4 6 0
Kansas City 000 037 01x_11 13 0

a-struck out for White in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 5, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dahl (2), Alberto 2 (2), Perez (1), Taylor (1), Santana (1). 3B_Isbel (1). HR_Gallo (1), off Minor; Taylor (2), off Arihara; Merrifield (2), off Bush. RBIs_Gallo 2 (4), Lowe 2 (6), Taylor 3 (6), Alberto (1), Merrifield 4 (6), Isbel (3), Santana 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (White, Guzmán); Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Soler, Perez). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Kansas City 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Lopez, Benintendi. LIDP_Benintendi. GIDP_Lowe, Benintendi.

DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Culberson, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Lowe, Kiner-Falefa); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Lopez, Santana).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arihara 5 6 3 3 0 1 73 5.40
Sborz, L, 0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0 12 20.25
King, BS, 0-1 1 5 4 4 0 1 26 18.00
de Geus 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 13.50
Bush 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 9.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 1-0 6 4 4 4 2 6 93 6.00
Junis 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00
Brentz 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 20 0.00
Hahn 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.75
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_King 3-3, Hahn 2-0. HBP_Arihara (Merrifield), Minor (Solak). WP_Brentz.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:53. A_8,889 (37,903).

