Kansas City 14, Texas 10

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|10
|15
|9
|9
|16
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Dahl lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|.600
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.667
|Solak 2b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.200
|Lowe 1b
|6
|1
|2
|4
|0
|3
|.333
|Holt 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.500
|White dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.500
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Trevino c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.600
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|14
|15
|13
|8
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.600
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.333
|Perez c
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.000
|Soler dh
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.000
|Alberto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Isbel rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.600
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.600
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Texas
|512
|001
|001_10
|15
|3
|Kansas City
|502
|300
|31x_14
|15
|0
E_Trevino (1), Kiner-Falefa (1), Taveras (1). LOB_Texas 13, Kansas City 13. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (1), Dahl (1), Lowe (1). HR_Taylor (1), off Hearn; Soler (1), off Cody; Merrifield (1), off Allard. RBIs_Solak (1), Lowe 4 (4), White 2 (2), Gallo 2 (2), Perez (1), Isbel 2 (2), Taylor 3 (3), Lopez (1), Santana (1), Soler 2 (2), Merrifield 2 (2), Dozier (1). SB_Gallo (1). SF_Lopez, Merrifield.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 8 (Kiner-Falefa, Taveras 3, Lowe); Kansas City 8 (Merrifield, Dozier, Perez, Santana, Lopez, Alberto). RISP_Texas 10 for 21; Kansas City 6 for 17.
Runners moved up_Solak.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Taylor, Perez, Taylor).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|32
|135.00
|Hearn
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|50
|7.71
|Cody, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|38
|27.00
|Sborz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|0.00
|King
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|de Geus
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|26
|27.00
|Allard
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|9.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|1
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|2
|0
|51
|40.50
|Zimmer
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
|Hernández, W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|44
|6.00
|Hahn, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|9.00
|Barlow, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|36
|0.00
|Holland, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|25
|0.00
|Davis, S, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hearn 3-1, Cody 2-0, Sborz 2-0, Zimmer 2-0, Holland 3-0, Davis 2-0. HBP_Hahn (Solak), de Geus 2 (Perez,Soler). WP_Hahn, Holland. PB_Trevino (1), Perez (1).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_4:26. A_9,155 (37,903).
