Kansas City 14, Texas 10

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 8:52 pm
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 10 15 9 9 16
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 3 1 0 1 0 .200
Dahl lf 5 2 3 0 1 2 .600
Gallo rf 3 1 2 2 3 0 .667
Solak 2b 5 2 1 1 0 3 .200
Lowe 1b 6 1 2 4 0 3 .333
Holt 3b 2 0 1 0 3 0 .500
White dh 4 0 2 2 1 2 .500
Taveras cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .000
Trevino c 5 1 3 0 0 2 .600
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 14 15 13 8 8
Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .600
Benintendi lf 5 2 1 0 1 2 .200
Santana 1b 3 2 1 1 3 0 .333
Perez c 4 2 0 1 1 2 .000
Soler dh 2 2 2 2 2 0 1.000
Dozier 3b 4 1 0 1 1 2 .000
Alberto 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Isbel rf 5 1 3 2 0 2 .600
Taylor cf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .600
Lopez ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500
Texas 512 001 001_10 15 3
Kansas City 502 300 31x_14 15 0

E_Trevino (1), Kiner-Falefa (1), Taveras (1). LOB_Texas 13, Kansas City 13. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (1), Dahl (1), Lowe (1). HR_Taylor (1), off Hearn; Soler (1), off Cody; Merrifield (1), off Allard. RBIs_Solak (1), Lowe 4 (4), White 2 (2), Gallo 2 (2), Perez (1), Isbel 2 (2), Taylor 3 (3), Lopez (1), Santana (1), Soler 2 (2), Merrifield 2 (2), Dozier (1). SB_Gallo (1). SF_Lopez, Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 8 (Kiner-Falefa, Taveras 3, Lowe); Kansas City 8 (Merrifield, Dozier, Perez, Santana, Lopez, Alberto). RISP_Texas 10 for 21; Kansas City 6 for 17.

Runners moved up_Solak.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Taylor, Perez, Taylor).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson 1-3 4 5 5 3 1 32 135.00
Hearn 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 50 7.71
Cody, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 4 3 3 1 2 38 27.00
Sborz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 0.00
King 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
de Geus 1 1 3 3 2 0 26 27.00
Allard 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 9.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller 1 1-3 9 6 6 2 0 51 40.50
Zimmer 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00
Hernández, W, 1-0 3 3 2 2 1 5 44 6.00
Hahn, H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 9.00
Barlow, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 4 36 0.00
Holland, H, 1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1 25 0.00
Davis, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hearn 3-1, Cody 2-0, Sborz 2-0, Zimmer 2-0, Holland 3-0, Davis 2-0. HBP_Hahn (Solak), de Geus 2 (Perez,Soler). WP_Hahn, Holland. PB_Trevino (1), Perez (1).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_4:26. A_9,155 (37,903).

