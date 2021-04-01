Kansas City 14, Texas 10

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 10 15 9 9 16 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 3 1 0 1 0 .200 Dahl lf 5 2 3 0 1 2 .600 Gallo rf 3 1 2 2 3 0 .667 Solak 2b 5 2 1 1 0 3 .200 Lowe 1b 6 1 2 4 0 3 .333 Holt 3b 2 0 1 0 3 0 .500 White dh 4 0 2 2 1 2 .500 Taveras cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .000 Trevino c 5 1 3 0 0 2 .600

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 14 15 13 8 8 Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .600 Benintendi lf 5 2 1 0 1 2 .200 Santana 1b 3 2 1 1 3 0 .333 Perez c 4 2 0 1 1 2 .000 Soler dh 2 2 2 2 2 0 1.000 Dozier 3b 4 1 0 1 1 2 .000 Alberto 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Isbel rf 5 1 3 2 0 2 .600 Taylor cf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .600 Lopez ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500

Texas 512 001 001_10 15 3 Kansas City 502 300 31x_14 15 0

E_Trevino (1), Kiner-Falefa (1), Taveras (1). LOB_Texas 13, Kansas City 13. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (1), Dahl (1), Lowe (1). HR_Taylor (1), off Hearn; Soler (1), off Cody; Merrifield (1), off Allard. RBIs_Solak (1), Lowe 4 (4), White 2 (2), Gallo 2 (2), Perez (1), Isbel 2 (2), Taylor 3 (3), Lopez (1), Santana (1), Soler 2 (2), Merrifield 2 (2), Dozier (1). SB_Gallo (1). SF_Lopez, Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 8 (Kiner-Falefa, Taveras 3, Lowe); Kansas City 8 (Merrifield, Dozier, Perez, Santana, Lopez, Alberto). RISP_Texas 10 for 21; Kansas City 6 for 17.

Runners moved up_Solak.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Taylor, Perez, Taylor).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 1-3 4 5 5 3 1 32 135.00 Hearn 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 50 7.71 Cody, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 4 3 3 1 2 38 27.00 Sborz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 0.00 King 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 de Geus 1 1 3 3 2 0 26 27.00 Allard 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 9.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller 1 1-3 9 6 6 2 0 51 40.50 Zimmer 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00 Hernández, W, 1-0 3 3 2 2 1 5 44 6.00 Hahn, H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 9.00 Barlow, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 4 36 0.00 Holland, H, 1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1 25 0.00 Davis, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hearn 3-1, Cody 2-0, Sborz 2-0, Zimmer 2-0, Holland 3-0, Davis 2-0. HBP_Hahn (Solak), de Geus 2 (Perez,Soler). WP_Hahn, Holland. PB_Trevino (1), Perez (1).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_4:26. A_9,155 (37,903).

