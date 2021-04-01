Kansas City 14, Texas 10

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|10
|15
|9
|
|Totals
|38
|14
|15
|13
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|3
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Dahl lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Perez c
|4
|2
|0
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|6
|1
|2
|4
|
|Soler dh
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Holt 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|White dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Alberto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Trevino c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Texas
|512
|001
|001
|—
|10
|Kansas City
|502
|300
|31x
|—
|14
E_Trevino (1), Kiner-Falefa (1), Taveras (1). DP_Texas 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 13, Kansas City 13. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (1), Dahl (1), Lowe (1). HR_Taylor (1), Soler (1), Merrifield (1). SB_Gallo (1). SF_Lopez (1), Merrifield (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Hearn
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Cody L,0-1 BS,0-1
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Sborz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|King
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|de Geus
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Allard
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|1
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Zimmer
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hernández W,1-0
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Hahn H,1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Barlow H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Holland H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Davis S,1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cody pitched to 7 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Hahn (Solak), de Geus 2 (Perez,Soler). WP_Hahn, Holland.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_4:26. A_9,155 (37,903).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments