Sports News

Kansas City 14, Texas 10

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 8:54 pm
Texas Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 10 15 9 Totals 38 14 15 13
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 3 1 0 Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 2
Dahl lf 5 2 3 0 Benintendi lf 5 2 1 0
Gallo rf 3 1 2 2 Santana 1b 3 2 1 1
Solak 2b 5 2 1 1 Perez c 4 2 0 1
Lowe 1b 6 1 2 4 Soler dh 2 2 2 2
Holt 3b 2 0 1 0 Dozier 3b 4 1 0 1
White dh 4 0 2 2 Alberto 3b 1 0 0 0
Taveras cf 5 0 0 0 Isbel rf 5 1 3 2
Trevino c 5 1 3 0 Taylor cf 5 1 3 3
Lopez ss 4 1 2 1
Texas 512 001 001 10
Kansas City 502 300 31x 14

E_Trevino (1), Kiner-Falefa (1), Taveras (1). DP_Texas 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 13, Kansas City 13. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (1), Dahl (1), Lowe (1). HR_Taylor (1), Soler (1), Merrifield (1). SB_Gallo (1). SF_Lopez (1), Merrifield (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gibson 1-3 4 5 5 3 1
Hearn 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 2
Cody L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 4 3 3 1 2
Sborz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
King 1 0 0 0 0 0
de Geus 1 1 3 3 2 0
Allard 1 2 1 1 0 1
Kansas City
Keller 1 1-3 9 6 6 2 0
Zimmer 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Hernández W,1-0 3 3 2 2 1 5
Hahn H,1 1 1 1 1 1 2
Barlow H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 4
Holland H,1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1
Davis S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Cody pitched to 7 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Hahn (Solak), de Geus 2 (Perez,Soler). WP_Hahn, Holland.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_4:26. A_9,155 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

Sports News

