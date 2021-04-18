On Air: Federal News Network program
Kansas City 2, Toronto 0

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 5:19 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 2 0 3 8
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .389
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .283
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Kirk c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .160
Panik 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .308
J.Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Palacios lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 8 2 8 5
Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .340
C.Santana 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .182
Perez c 5 1 1 2 0 2 .300
Soler dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .167
1-Dyson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375
Alberto 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Dozier rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .152
Taylor cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .261
Isbel lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .290
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Toronto 000 000 000_0 2 0
Kansas City 000 000 20x_2 8 1

1-ran for Soler in the 7th.

E_Alberto (2). LOB_Toronto 6, Kansas City 13. 2B_Lopez (1), Soler (2). HR_Perez (4), off Zeuch. RBIs_Perez 2 (9). SB_Merrifield 2 (3), Lopez (2), Bichette (3), Dozier (1), Taylor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (J.Davis, Grichuk, Palacios); Kansas City 9 (Dozier, Perez 2, Isbel, Taylor, Lopez). RISP_Toronto 0 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Alberto.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 5 4 0 0 6 3 92 1.80
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Zeuch, L, 0-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 21 6.75
Roark 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 6.43
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer 6 2 0 0 3 6 90 3.77
Zimmer, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.93
Staumont, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Holland, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Roark 2-0. WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:54. A_9,042 (37,903).

