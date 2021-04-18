Kansas City 2, Toronto 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|3
|8
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.389
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.283
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.160
|Panik 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|J.Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Palacios lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|8
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.340
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.300
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|1-Dyson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Isbel lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|20x_2
|8
|1
1-ran for Soler in the 7th.
E_Alberto (2). LOB_Toronto 6, Kansas City 13. 2B_Lopez (1), Soler (2). HR_Perez (4), off Zeuch. RBIs_Perez 2 (9). SB_Merrifield 2 (3), Lopez (2), Bichette (3), Dozier (1), Taylor (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (J.Davis, Grichuk, Palacios); Kansas City 9 (Dozier, Perez 2, Isbel, Taylor, Lopez). RISP_Toronto 0 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_Alberto.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|6
|3
|92
|1.80
|Mayza
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Zeuch, L, 0-2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|6.75
|Roark
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|6.43
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|90
|3.77
|Zimmer, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.93
|Staumont, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Holland, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored_Roark 2-0. WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:54. A_9,042 (37,903).
