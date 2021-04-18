Kansas City 2, Toronto 0

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palacios lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|20x
|—
|2
E_Alberto (2). LOB_Toronto 6, Kansas City 13. 2B_Lopez (1), Soler (2). HR_Perez (4). SB_Merrifield 2 (3), Lopez (2), Bichette (3), Dozier (1), Taylor (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|6
|3
|Mayza
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zeuch L,0-2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Roark
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Zimmer W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:54. A_9,042 (37,903).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments