On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 2, Toronto 0

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 5:21 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 2 0 Totals 31 2 8 2
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 C.Santana 1b 4 1 2 0
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 Perez c 5 1 1 2
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 0 1 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 Dyson pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Kirk c 2 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 4 0 0 0
Panik 3b 3 0 1 0 Dozier rf 3 0 1 0
J.Davis cf 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 2 0 0 0
Palacios lf 3 0 0 0 Isbel lf 3 0 2 0
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0
Toronto 000 000 000 0
Kansas City 000 000 20x 2

E_Alberto (2). LOB_Toronto 6, Kansas City 13. 2B_Lopez (1), Soler (2). HR_Perez (4). SB_Merrifield 2 (3), Lopez (2), Bichette (3), Dozier (1), Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray 5 4 0 0 6 3
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0
Zeuch L,0-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Roark 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Kansas City
Singer 6 2 0 0 3 6
Zimmer W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Staumont H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Holland S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Alan Porter.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

T_2:54. A_9,042 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens