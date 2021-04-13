Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2

|Los Angeles
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|2
|12
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Walsh rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jay lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dyson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|Kansas City
|101
|010
|00x
|—
|3
E_Suzuki (1). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Kansas City 4. 2B_Perez (2). HR_Ohtani (4). SB_Benintendi (2), Merrifield 2 (3). SF_Suzuki (1), C.Santana (1).
|Los Angeles
|Bundy L,0-1
|7
|
|5
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Claudio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Duffy W,2-0
|6
|
|8
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Brentz H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis H,1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Holland S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Davis.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:57. A_6,404 (37,903).
