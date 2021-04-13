Trending:
Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 11:33 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 2 12 2 Totals 28 3 5 3
Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 0
Ohtani dh 5 1 3 1 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0
Trout cf 5 0 1 0 Perez c 4 0 2 1
Pujols 1b 4 0 2 0 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 2
Walsh rf 4 1 0 0 Soler dh 2 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Suzuki c 2 0 2 1 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0
Jay lf 4 0 1 0 Dyson rf 3 0 0 0
Mayfield 3b 3 0 0 0 Lopez ss 3 0 0 0
Rojas ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 010 010 2
Kansas City 101 010 00x 3

E_Suzuki (1). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Kansas City 4. 2B_Perez (2). HR_Ohtani (4). SB_Benintendi (2), Merrifield 2 (3). SF_Suzuki (1), C.Santana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy L,0-1 7 5 3 2 2 6
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Duffy W,2-0 6 8 1 1 1 6
Brentz H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Davis H,1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Holland S,1-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2

WP_Davis.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:57. A_6,404 (37,903).

