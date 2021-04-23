Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 10:51 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 8 6 6 5
Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .292
C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 3 0 .242
Perez c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .274
Soler rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .211
Dyson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
O’Hearn dh 2 1 1 1 2 0 .500
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .128
Benintendi lf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .219
Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271
Lopez ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .269
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 3 14
Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213
Short 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .000
Schoop 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203
Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267
Ramos dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Grossman rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .226
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .158
Baddoo lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .283
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Kansas City 010 140 000_6 8 0
Detroit 000 020 000_2 5 1

E_Short (0). LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Soler (4), Candelario (5). HR_Benintendi (1), off Mize; O’Hearn (1), off Mize; Grossman (2), off Minor. RBIs_Benintendi (5), O’Hearn (1), Lopez (7), Merrifield (13), Soler 2 (8), Grossman 2 (7). SB_Goodrum (0), C.Santana (1), Merrifield (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (O’Hearn, Taylor, Dyson); Detroit 2 (Ramos, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 8; Detroit 1 for 4.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Air Force and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will describe how simplifying technology platforms and systems help democratize development in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Soler, Dozier.

DP_Detroit 2 (Candelario, Short, Schoop; Goodrum, Short, Schoop).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 2-1 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 9 102 4.64
Zuber, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Brentz 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.57
Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.86
Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.90
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mize, L, 1-2 4 2-3 7 6 6 3 1 85 5.23
Alexander 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 6.23
Farmer 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 8.22
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 10.12

Inherited runners-scored_Zuber 2-0, Alexander 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:02. A_8,000 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|23 Getting Started with Amazon SageMaker...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally