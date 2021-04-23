Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|6
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.242
|Perez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Dyson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|14
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Short 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Ramos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.226
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Kansas City
|010
|140
|000_6
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000_2
|5
|1
E_Short (0). LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Soler (4), Candelario (5). HR_Benintendi (1), off Mize; O’Hearn (1), off Mize; Grossman (2), off Minor. RBIs_Benintendi (5), O’Hearn (1), Lopez (7), Merrifield (13), Soler 2 (8), Grossman 2 (7). SB_Goodrum (0), C.Santana (1), Merrifield (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (O’Hearn, Taylor, Dyson); Detroit 2 (Ramos, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 8; Detroit 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Soler, Dozier.
DP_Detroit 2 (Candelario, Short, Schoop; Goodrum, Short, Schoop).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 2-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|102
|4.64
|Zuber, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Brentz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.57
|Zimmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.86
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.90
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mize, L, 1-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|1
|85
|5.23
|Alexander
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|6.23
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|8.22
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|10.12
Inherited runners-scored_Zuber 2-0, Alexander 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:02. A_8,000 (41,083).
