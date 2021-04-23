Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 8 6 6 5 Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .292 C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 3 0 .242 Perez c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .274 Soler rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .211 Dyson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 O’Hearn dh 2 1 1 1 2 0 .500 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .128 Benintendi lf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .219 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Lopez ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .269

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 3 14 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .213 Short 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .000 Schoop 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267 Ramos dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Grossman rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .226 Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .158 Baddoo lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .283 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .150

Kansas City 010 140 000_6 8 0 Detroit 000 020 000_2 5 1

E_Short (0). LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Soler (4), Candelario (5). HR_Benintendi (1), off Mize; O’Hearn (1), off Mize; Grossman (2), off Minor. RBIs_Benintendi (5), O’Hearn (1), Lopez (7), Merrifield (13), Soler 2 (8), Grossman 2 (7). SB_Goodrum (0), C.Santana (1), Merrifield (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (O’Hearn, Taylor, Dyson); Detroit 2 (Ramos, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 8; Detroit 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Soler, Dozier.

DP_Detroit 2 (Candelario, Short, Schoop; Goodrum, Short, Schoop).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 2-1 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 9 102 4.64 Zuber, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Brentz 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.57 Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.86 Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.90

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mize, L, 1-2 4 2-3 7 6 6 3 1 85 5.23 Alexander 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 23 6.23 Farmer 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 8.22 Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1 21 10.12

Inherited runners-scored_Zuber 2-0, Alexander 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:02. A_8,000 (41,083).

