Sports News

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 31 2 5 2
Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 1 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0
C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 Short 2b 4 0 1 0
Perez c 5 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 0 0
Soler rf 4 0 1 2 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0
Dyson rf 1 0 0 0 Ramos dh 4 0 0 0
O’Hearn dh 2 1 1 1 Grossman rf 3 1 2 2
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 Jones cf 4 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 3 2 2 1 Baddoo lf 2 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0
Lopez ss 4 0 0 1
Kansas City 010 140 000 6
Detroit 000 020 000 2

E_Short (0). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Soler (4), Candelario (5). HR_Benintendi (1), O’Hearn (1), Grossman (2). SB_Goodrum (0), C.Santana (1), Merrifield (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Minor W,2-1 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 9
Zuber H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brentz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1
Detroit
Mize L,1-2 4 2-3 7 6 6 3 1
Alexander 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Farmer 1 0 0 0 2 2
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:02. A_8,000 (41,083).

