Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Kansas City Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 31 2 5 2 Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 1 Goodrum ss 3 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 Short 2b 4 0 1 0 Perez c 5 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 4 0 1 2 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0 Dyson rf 1 0 0 0 Ramos dh 4 0 0 0 O’Hearn dh 2 1 1 1 Grossman rf 3 1 2 2 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 2 2 1 Baddoo lf 2 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 Lopez ss 4 0 0 1

Kansas City 010 140 000 — 6 Detroit 000 020 000 — 2

E_Short (0). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Soler (4), Candelario (5). HR_Benintendi (1), O’Hearn (1), Grossman (2). SB_Goodrum (0), C.Santana (1), Merrifield (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Minor W,2-1 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 9 Zuber H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Brentz 1 1 0 0 0 2 Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1

Detroit Mize L,1-2 4 2-3 7 6 6 3 1 Alexander 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Farmer 1 0 0 0 2 2 Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:02. A_8,000 (41,083).

