Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Goodrum ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Short 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dyson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|010
|140
|000
|—
|6
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E_Short (0). DP_Kansas City 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Soler (4), Candelario (5). HR_Benintendi (1), O’Hearn (1), Grossman (2). SB_Goodrum (0), C.Santana (1), Merrifield (6).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor W,2-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Zuber H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zimmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize L,1-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|3
|1
|Alexander
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:02. A_8,000 (41,083).
