Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|1
|8
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.340
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|Walsh rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Bemboom c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Jay lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|2
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Perez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.171
|Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|Dyson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000_1
|6
|3
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|31x_6
|11
|1
E_Bemboom 2 (2), Rowen (1), Merrifield (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Walsh (1), Trout (4), Rojas (1), Benintendi (1), Perez (3). HR_Perez (3), off Canning; C.Santana (2), off Watson. RBIs_Walsh (10), Perez 2 (8), Gallagher (1), C.Santana 2 (8), Merrifield (11). SB_Taylor (1), Dyson (1). SF_Gallagher, Merrifield.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Walsh, Rojas, J.Iglesias, Fletcher); Kansas City 2 (Soler, Taylor). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 9; Kansas City 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Dozier.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, L, 0-1
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|92
|5.23
|Rodriguez
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|3.38
|Watson
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.70
|Rowen
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|R.Iglesias
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.75
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|9.58
|Brentz, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Staumont, H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Zuber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-1, R.Iglesias 1-0, Brentz 2-0. HBP_Keller (Pujols), Staumont (Walsh).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:10. A_6,814 (37,903).
