Sports News

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 5:46 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 6 1 1 8
Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .340
Trout cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .381
Walsh rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .324
Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .056
Bemboom c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Jay lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 11 6 2 9
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .375
Benintendi lf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .225
Perez dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .333
C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 2 2 1 .171
Soler rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .129
Dyson rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .324
Dozier 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .100
Gallagher c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .000
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Los Angeles 000 001 000_1 6 3
Kansas City 001 100 31x_6 11 1

E_Bemboom 2 (2), Rowen (1), Merrifield (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Walsh (1), Trout (4), Rojas (1), Benintendi (1), Perez (3). HR_Perez (3), off Canning; C.Santana (2), off Watson. RBIs_Walsh (10), Perez 2 (8), Gallagher (1), C.Santana 2 (8), Merrifield (11). SB_Taylor (1), Dyson (1). SF_Gallagher, Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Walsh, Rojas, J.Iglesias, Fletcher); Kansas City 2 (Soler, Taylor). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 9; Kansas City 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Dozier.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning, L, 0-1 5 6 2 2 2 5 92 5.23
Rodriguez 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 25 3.38
Watson 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 2.70
Rowen 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 5 0.00
R.Iglesias 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 6.75
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 1-1 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 5 94 9.58
Brentz, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Staumont, H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.00
Zuber 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-1, R.Iglesias 1-0, Brentz 2-0. HBP_Keller (Pujols), Staumont (Walsh).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:10. A_6,814 (37,903).

Sports News

