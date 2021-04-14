On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 5:48 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 6 1 Totals 33 6 11 6
Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 5 0 2 0
Trout cf 4 1 2 0 Perez dh 4 2 2 2
Walsh rf 3 0 1 1 C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 2
Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 Soler rf 2 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 Dyson rf 1 0 1 0
Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 Taylor cf 4 1 2 0
Bemboom c 4 0 1 0 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 0
Jay lf 4 0 0 0 Gallagher c 3 0 0 1
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 001 000 1
Kansas City 001 100 31x 6

E_Bemboom 2 (2), Rowen (1), Merrifield (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Walsh (1), Trout (4), Rojas (1), Benintendi (1), Perez (3). HR_Perez (3), C.Santana (2). SB_Taylor (1), Dyson (1). SF_Gallagher (1), Merrifield (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning L,0-1 5 6 2 2 2 5
Rodriguez 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
Watson 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Rowen 2-3 1 1 0 0 0
R.Iglesias 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Keller W,1-1 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 5
Brentz H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Staumont H,1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Zuber 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Keller (Pujols), Staumont (Walsh).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Alan Porter.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

T_3:10. A_6,814 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet