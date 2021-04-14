Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Perez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Walsh rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jay lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|31x
|—
|6
E_Bemboom 2 (2), Rowen (1), Merrifield (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Kansas City 8. 2B_Walsh (1), Trout (4), Rojas (1), Benintendi (1), Perez (3). HR_Perez (3), C.Santana (2). SB_Taylor (1), Dyson (1). SF_Gallagher (1), Merrifield (3).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Canning L,0-1
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Rodriguez
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Watson
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rowen
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglesias
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller W,1-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Brentz H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont H,1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zuber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Keller (Pujols), Staumont (Walsh).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:10. A_6,814 (37,903).
