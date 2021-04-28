Trending:
Keller expected to start as Pirates host the Royals

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (14-8, first in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-11, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (2-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-2, 7.16 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +107, Royals -123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 5-3 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .361 this season. Ke’Bryan Hayes leads the team with a mark of .800.

The Royals are 6-3 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .383 this season. Carlos Santana leads the team with a mark of .487.

The Pirates won the last meeting 2-1. Duane Underwood Jr. notched his first victory and Colin Moran went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Jakob Junis registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 26 hits and has 10 RBIs.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .472.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .217 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Royals: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Royals: Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

