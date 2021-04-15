Keller expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (8-5) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (5-7)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (0-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +159, Padres -183; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

The Pirates went 13-19 on their home field in 2020. Pittsburgh hit 59 total home runs and averaged 7.1 hits per game last year.

The Padres went 16-12 on the road in 2020. San Diego hit .257 as a team last year and hit 95 total home runs.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Pittsburgh leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Wil Myers: (leg), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

