Keller scheduled to start for Kansas City against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 3:06 am
< a min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (7-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (5-4)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (0-0, 6.75 ERA) Royals: Brad Keller (0-1, 19.29 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Royals went 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.

The Angels went 10-19 on the road in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

