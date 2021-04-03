On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kennesaw State off to best start in program history at 4-0

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 4:39 pm
1 min read
      

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and Kennesaw State won its first four games of the season for the first time in program history with a 35-0 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Shepherd completed all three of his passes for 45 yards, including a 33-yard TD pass to Will Haigler in the second quarter, and ran 19 times for 93 yards.

Shepard opened the scoring for the Owls (4-0, 2-0 Big South Conference) with a 1-yard keeper on their first drive of the game. Bryson Armstrong made it 14-0 on a 75-yard interception return, and Isaac Foster scored on a 20-yard TD run to make it 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Haigler’s TD catch made it 28-0 late in the second quarter, and Adeolu Adeleke capped the scoring with a 15-yard TD run late in the fourth.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Colonials (0-2, 0-1) drove to the Kennesaw State 2 late in the third quarter but turned it over on a fumble to end their best scoring chance.

Alijah Jackson ran 20 times for 94 yards for Robert Morris, which played a football game in Georgia for the first time in program history.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Illinois IT Educational Series:...
4|6 End-to-End Cloud Visibility with Splunk
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA