Kentucky Derby Odds

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 3:46 pm
1 min read
      

Field for Saturday’s 147th Kentucky Derby, with post position, horse’s name, jockey’s name and opening odds:

PP Horse Jockey Odds
1. Known Agenda Irad Ortiz, Jr. 6/1
2. Like the King Drayden Van Dyke 50/1
3. Brooklyn Strong Umberto Rispoli 50/1
4. Keepmeinmind David Cohen 50/1
5. Sainthood Corey Lanerie 50/1
6. O Besos Marcelino Pedroza 20/1
7. Mandaloun Florent Geroux 15/1
8. Medina Spirit John Velazquez 15/1
9. Hot Rod Charlie Flavien Prat 8/1
10. Midnight Bourbon Mike Smith 20/1
11. Dynamic One Jose Ortiz 20/1
12. Helium Julien Leparoux 50/1
13. Hidden Stash Rafael Bejarano 50/1
14. Essential Quality Luis Saez 2/1
15. Rock Your World Joel Rosario 5/1
16. King Fury Brian Hernandez, Jr. 20/1
17. Highly Motivated Javier Castellano 10/1
18. Super Stock Ricardo Santana, Jr 30/1
19. Soup and Sandwich Tyler Gaffalione 30/1
20. Bourbonic Kendrick Carmouche 30/1

Trainers (by post position): 1. Todd Pletcher; 4. Robertino Diodoro; 5. Todd Pletcher; 6. Gregory Foley; 7. Brad Cox; 8. Bob Baffert; 9. Doug O’Neill; 10. Steven Asmussen; 11. Todd Pletcher; 12. Mark Casse; 13. Victoria Oliver; 14. Brad Cox; 15. John Sadler; 16. Kenneth McPeek; 17. Chad Brown; 18. Steven Asmussen; 19. Mark Casse; 20. Todd Pletcher.

Owners (by post position): 1. St. Elias Stable; 2. M Racing Group, LLC; 3. Mark Schwartz; 4. Cypress Creek LLC and Bennewith, Arnold; 5. CHC, Inc. and WinStar Farm LLC; 6. Bernard, L. Barrett, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds; 7. Juddmonte Farms (Khalid Abdullah); 8. Zedan Racing Stables Inc; 9. Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss Bros Racing; 10. Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC; 11. Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable; 12. D. J. Stable LLC; 13. BBN Racing, LLC; 14. Godolphin, LLC; 15. Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC; 16. Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC; 17. Klaravich Stables, Inc.; 18. Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith; 19. Live Oak Plantation; 20. Calumet Farm.

Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1-4 miles. Purse: $3,000,000. First place: $1,860,000. Second place: $600,000. Third place: $300,000. Fourth place: $150,000. Fifth place: $90,000. Post time: 6:57 p.m. EDT

