Key hole at the Masters

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 8:40 pm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the third round of the Masters:

HOLE: 15.

YARDAGE: 530.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.72.

RANK: 16.

KEY FACT: Leading by four, Hideki Matsuyama hit 4-iron over the green and into the water and made bogey. Xander Schauffele made his fourth straight birdie by getting up-and-down from the bunker. Matsuyama went from a five-shot lead after the 13th hole to a two-shot lead going to the 16th. He held on to win.

