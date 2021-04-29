Kikuchi takes no-hit bid into 7th, Mariners top Astros 1-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, Taylor Trammell homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 1-0 on Thursday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Kikuchi (1-1) did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to deep right-center field with one out in the seventh.

That was the only hit allowed by Kikuchi, who pitched seven innings, struck out seven and walked two. Anthony Misiewicz pitched a perfect eighth and Kendall Graveman a one-hit ninth for his third save, completing a two-hitter.

Trammell hit his fourth home run of the season in the third inning off Luis Garcia (0-3), a ball that appeared to graze the glove of a leaping Chas McCormick at the right-field wall.

ORIOLES 4, YANKEES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning against Jonathan Loaisiga (2-1).

Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, including had an RBI single in the first and a tying solo homer in the sixth off Jordan Montgomery.

Gleyber Torres had a tying double in the ninth, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run single.

Tanner Scott (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th.

CARDINALS 4, PHILLIES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neil scored on a game-ending wild pitch from David Hale (0-1) in the 10th inning, gaining a four-game split.

Alex Reyes (1-0) pitched two perfect innings.

Matt Carpenter put the Cardinals ahead in the sixth with a three-run, pinch-homer off Aaron Nola, a ball that bounced out of the outstretched glove of Roman Quinn at the top of the right-field wall.

ATHLETICS 3, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double against Diego Castillo (0-2) with two outs in the ninth.

Shane McClanahan, a Tampa Bay left-hander starting on the day after his 24th birthday, made an unusual regular-season debut, becoming the fourth player to appear in the regular season after first playing in the postseason. He gave up two runs and five hits in four innings, throwing at up to 100.5 mph.

Jake Diekman (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth, and Lou Trivino finished for his fourth save.

WHITE SOX 3, TIGERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón (4-0) struck out a career-high 12 in six innings, sending Detroit to its 11th loss in 13 games. The Tigers are a major league worst 8-17.

Rodón (4-0) allowed two hits and walked one, and his ERA rose from 0.48 to 0.72. Jonathan Schoop’s RBI double was just the second earned run he has allowed.

Liam Hendriks got three straight outs for his fifth save. Chicago has won five of six.

Casey Mize (1-3) lost his third straight start. Billy Hamilton hit a tying groundout in the fifth, and Leury García followed with a two-run single.

