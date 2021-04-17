Kim expected to start for Cardinals at Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals (6-7) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-6)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Matt Moore (0-0, 7.56 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -104, Cardinals -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies finished 19-13 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hit 82 total home runs and averaged 8.3 hits per game last season.

The Cardinals finished 16-15 in road games in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team and averaged 2.2 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

