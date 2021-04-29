Trending:
Kim expected to start for the Cardinals against the Phillies

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (12-12, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (12-12, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-1, 2.84 ERA, .98 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +106, Phillies -122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Philadelphia will play on Thursday.

The Cardinals are 6-6 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 30 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Paul DeJong leads them with five, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Phillies are 4-8 in road games. Philadelphia is slugging .381 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .615.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-3. Brandon Kintzler earned his first victory and Brad Miller went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Genesis Cabrera took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeJong leads the Cardinals with five home runs and is slugging .358.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with eight home runs and has 14 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .217 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Bryce Harper: (face), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

