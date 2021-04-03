Trending:
Kluber scheduled to start for Yankees against Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 3:05 am
Toronto Blue Jays (1-0) vs. New York Yankees (0-1)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Corey Kluber (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the New York Yankees on Saturday.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division games in 2020. New York averaged 7.9 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game last year.

The Blue Jays went 22-18 in division play in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team last season while averaging 8.6 hits per game.

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

