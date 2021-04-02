Korn Ferry Tour Emerald Coast Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Sandestin Resort and Golf Course-Raven Course
|Destin, Fla.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6,891; Par: 70
|Second Round
Andrew Novak 62-67_129 -11
David Lipsky 68-64_132 -8
Adam Svensson 67-66_133 -7
Josh Hart 66-67_133 -7
Stephan Jaeger 67-67_134 -6
Seth Reeves 70-65_135 -5
Chad Ramey 69-66_135 -5
Lee Hodges 70-65_135 -5
Nicolas Echavarria 67-69_136 -4
Taylor Pendrith 69-67_136 -4
Paul Haley II 69-67_136 -4
Garrett Osborn 70-66_136 -4
David Kocher 71-65_136 -4
Billy Kennerly 69-67_136 -4
Wade Binfield 67-69_136 -4
Taylor Montgomery 71-66_137 -3
Brandon Crick 68-69_137 -3
Kevin Dougherty 67-70_137 -3
Scott Langley 71-66_137 -3
Joshua Creel 73-64_137 -3
Dan McCarthy 69-68_137 -3
Rico Hoey 67-70_137 -3
Ben Kohles 71-67_138 -2
Harrison Endycott 70-68_138 -2
Martin Piller 73-65_138 -2
Greg Yates 69-70_139 -1
Steve LeBrun 71-68_139 -1
Alex Prugh 68-71_139 -1
Brandon Harkins 67-72_139 -1
Joey Garber 68-71_139 -1
Dylan Wu 71-68_139 -1
Roberto Díaz 73-66_139 -1
Erik Barnes 74-65_139 -1
Brian Campbell 72-67_139 -1
Julián Etulain 72-67_139 -1
Mito Pereira 75-64_139 -1
Andy Pope 70-69_139 -1
John VanDerLaan 70-69_139 -1
Davis Riley 72-68_140 E
Austin Smotherman 66-74_140 E
Matt Oshrine 73-67_140 E
Josh Teater 73-67_140 E
Ryan Ruffels 74-66_140 E
Stephen Franken 72-68_140 E
KK Limbhasut 71-69_140 E
Ryan Sullivan 74-66_140 E
Peyton White 71-69_140 E
Zecheng Dou 72-69_141 +1
Chase Wright 72-69_141 +1
Max McGreevy 71-70_141 +1
Wes Roach 69-72_141 +1
Steven Alker 67-74_141 +1
Tommy Gainey 69-72_141 +1
James Nicholas 73-68_141 +1
Braden Thornberry 73-68_141 +1
Harry Hall 72-69_141 +1
Alex Chiarella 68-73_141 +1
Paul Barjon 74-67_141 +1
Taylor Moore 73-68_141 +1
Nick Hardy 72-69_141 +1
Brett Drewitt 74-67_141 +1
Trey Mullinax 70-71_141 +1
Brett Coletta 74-67_141 +1
Brett Stegmaier 72-69_141 +1
Steve Marino 69-72_141 +1
Steve Lewton 73-68_141 +1
The following players failed to make the cut.
John Chin 72-70_142 +2
Alex Cejka 68-74_142 +2
Kyle Reifers 74-68_142 +2
Jonathan Randolph 74-68_142 +2
Tom Whitney 69-73_142 +2
Patrick Fishburn 71-71_142 +2
Blayne Barber 73-69_142 +2
David Lingmerth 70-72_142 +2
Luke Guthrie 73-69_142 +2
Jake Knapp 70-72_142 +2
Justin Lower 70-72_142 +2
Stuart Macdonald 72-70_142 +2
Chase Johnson 73-69_142 +2
Dawson Armstrong 74-68_142 +2
Hayden Buckley 66-77_143 +3
T.J. Vogel 70-73_143 +3
Vince India 71-72_143 +3
Derek Lamely 76-67_143 +3
Scott Gutschewski 74-69_143 +3
David Skinns 75-68_143 +3
Motin Yeung 76-67_143 +3
Ryan Blaum 73-71_144 +4
Rick Lamb 74-70_144 +4
Anders Albertson 75-69_144 +4
Evan Harmeling 69-75_144 +4
J.T. Griffin 70-74_144 +4
Augusto Núñez 74-70_144 +4
Zach Wright 68-76_144 +4
Rod Pampling 71-73_144 +4
Erik Compton 76-68_144 +4
Drew Weaver 75-69_144 +4
Ben Silverman 74-70_144 +4
Mark Hensby 75-69_144 +4
Martin Flores 74-70_144 +4
Matt Ryan 73-71_144 +4
Kevin Roy 72-72_144 +4
Carl Yuan 74-71_145 +5
Brady Schnell 72-73_145 +5
José de Jesús Rodríguez 72-73_145 +5
Dawie van der Walt 73-72_145 +5
Chip McDaniel 74-71_145 +5
Charlie Saxon 73-72_145 +5
Eric Cole 73-72_145 +5
Kamaiu Johnson 74-71_145 +5
Max Greyserman 77-69_146 +6
Theo Humphrey 71-75_146 +6
Chandler Blanchet 75-71_146 +6
Kyle Jones 81-65_146 +6
Zack Sucher 75-71_146 +6
Derek Ernst 76-70_146 +6
Curtis Luck 76-70_146 +6
Jimmy Stanger 78-68_146 +6
Mark Blakefield 74-72_146 +6
Chris Baker 78-69_147 +7
Cameron Young 69-78_147 +7
Nick Voke 74-73_147 +7
Jack Maguire 75-72_147 +7
Michael Miller 72-75_147 +7
Brad Hopfinger 73-74_147 +7
Dylan Meyer 74-73_147 +7
Ollie Schniederjans 79-68_147 +7
Matt Atkins 81-66_147 +7
Tyrone Van Aswegen 75-73_148 +8
John Oda 72-76_148 +8
Philip Barbaree 73-75_148 +8
George Cunningham 79-69_148 +8
Brent Grant 78-70_148 +8
Marcelo Rozo 77-72_149 +9
Robert Allenby 74-75_149 +9
Callum Tarren 79-70_149 +9
Daniel Miernicki 76-73_149 +9
Sean Dale 80-69_149 +9
Grant Hirschman 78-72_150 +10
Sangmoon Bae 76-74_150 +10
Brandon Wu 78-74_152 +12
Matt Every 74-78_152 +12
Curtis Thompson 81-71_152 +12
Peter Uihlein 78-74_152 +12
Mark Baldwin 74-78_152 +12
Robert Garrigus 79-74_153 +13
Jim Knous 79-75_154 +14
Ryan McCormick 80-75_155 +15
Dominic Bozzelli 78-78_156 +16
Jamie Arnold 80-76_156 +16
Trevor Cone 81-75_156 +16
Jared Wolfe 79-78_157 +17
