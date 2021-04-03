On Air: Federal News Network program
Korn Ferry Tour Emerald Coast Classic Scores

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 6:29 pm
1 min read
      
Saturday
At Sandestin Resort and Golf Course-Raven Course
Destin, Fla.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 6,891; Par: 70
Third Round

Andrew Novak 62-67-67_196

David Lipsky 68-64-67_199

Billy Kennerly 69-67-64_200

Stephan Jaeger 67-67-66_200

Seth Reeves 70-65-65_200

Josh Hart 66-67-68_201

Kevin Dougherty 67-70-65_202

Lee Hodges 70-65-68_203

Adam Svensson 67-66-70_203

Austin Smotherman 66-74-64_204

David Kocher 71-65-68_204

Paul Haley II 69-67-68_204

Garrett Osborn 70-66-68_204

Chad Ramey 69-66-69_204

Max McGreevy 71-70-64_205

Erik Barnes 74-65-66_205

Ben Kohles 71-67-67_205

Joshua Creel 73-64-68_205

Brandon Crick 68-69-68_205

Wade Binfield 67-69-69_205

Nicolas Echavarria 67-69-69_205

Davis Riley 72-68-66_206

Mito Pereira 75-64-67_206

Rico Hoey 67-70-69_206

Taylor Montgomery 71-66-69_206

Trey Mullinax 70-71-66_207

Alex Chiarella 68-73-66_207

Wes Roach 69-72-66_207

Peyton White 71-69-67_207

Josh Teater 73-67-67_207

Andy Pope 70-69-68_207

Julián Etulain 72-67-68_207

Taylor Pendrith 69-67-71_207

Brett Drewitt 74-67-67_208

Tommy Gainey 69-72-67_208

Chase Wright 72-69-67_208

Ryan Ruffels 74-66-68_208

Matt Oshrine 73-67-68_208

Dylan Wu 71-68-69_208

Harrison Endycott 70-68-70_208

Steve Lewton 73-68-68_209

Taylor Moore 73-68-68_209

Harry Hall 72-69-68_209

Joey Garber 68-71-70_209

Scott Langley 71-66-72_209

Brett Stegmaier 72-69-69_210

Roberto Díaz 73-66-71_210

Brandon Harkins 67-72-71_210

Alex Prugh 68-71-71_210

Martin Piller 73-65-72_210

Brett Coletta 74-67-70_211

Steven Alker 67-74-70_211

John VanDerLaan 70-69-72_211

Steve LeBrun 71-68-72_211

Dan McCarthy 69-68-74_211

James Nicholas 73-68-71_212

KK Limbhasut 71-69-72_212

Ryan Sullivan 74-66-72_212

Stephen Franken 72-68-72_212

Greg Yates 69-70-73_212

Paul Barjon 74-67-72_213

Braden Thornberry 73-68-72_213

Brian Campbell 72-67-74_213

Steve Marino 69-72-73_214

Nick Hardy 72-69-73_214

Zecheng Dou 72-69-73_214

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

Sports News

