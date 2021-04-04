Korn Ferry Tour Emerald Coast Classic Scores

|Sunday
|At Sandestin Resort and Golf Course-Raven Course
|Destin, Fla.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6,891; Par: 70
|Final Round
Stephan Jaeger, $108,000 67-67-66-66_266
David Lipsky, $54,000 68-64-67-67_266
Andrew Novak, $36,000 62-67-67-71_267
Erik Barnes, $27,000 74-65-66-63_268
Paul Haley II, $20,900 69-67-68-65_269
Lee Hodges, $20,900 70-65-68-66_269
Billy Kennerly, $20,900 69-67-64-69_269
Ben Kohles, $17,100 71-67-67-65_270
Chad Ramey, $17,100 69-66-69-66_270
Kevin Dougherty, $14,230 67-70-65-69_271
Josh Hart, $14,230 66-67-68-70_271
Max McGreevy, $14,230 71-70-64-66_271
Brandon Crick, $11,850 68-69-68-67_272
Adam Svensson, $11,850 67-66-70-69_272
Austin Smotherman, $10,500 66-74-64-69_273
Peyton White, $10,500 71-69-67-66_273
Alex Chiarella, $8,418 68-73-66-67_274
Harrison Endycott, $8,418 70-68-70-66_274
Nick Hardy, $8,418 72-69-73-60_274
David Kocher, $8,418 71-65-68-70_274
Seth Reeves, $8,418 70-65-65-74_274
Stephen Franken, $6,098 72-68-72-63_275
Taylor Moore, $6,098 73-68-68-66_275
Trey Mullinax, $6,098 70-71-66-68_275
Taylor Pendrith, $6,098 69-67-71-68_275
Brett Drewitt, $4,660 74-67-67-68_276
Brandon Harkins, $4,660 67-72-71-66_276
Garrett Osborn, $4,660 70-66-68-72_276
Davis Riley, $4,660 72-68-66-70_276
Josh Teater, $4,660 73-67-67-69_276
Brett Coletta, $3,930 74-67-70-66_277
Steve Lewton, $3,930 73-68-68-68_277
Andy Pope, $3,930 70-69-68-70_277
Ryan Ruffels, $3,930 74-66-68-69_277
Nicolas Echavarria, $3,570 67-69-69-73_278
Joey Garber, $3,570 68-71-70-69_278
Steven Alker, $3,186 67-74-70-68_279
Julián Etulain, $3,186 72-67-68-72_279
Rico Hoey, $3,186 67-70-69-73_279
Mito Pereira, $3,186 75-64-67-73_279
Brett Stegmaier, $3,186 72-69-69-69_279
Wade Binfield, $2,850 67-69-69-75_280
Zecheng Dou, $2,850 72-69-73-66_280
Taylor Montgomery, $2,850 71-66-69-74_280
Martin Piller, $2,850 73-65-72-70_280
John VanDerLaan, $2,850 70-69-72-69_280
Brian Campbell, $2,604 72-67-74-68_281
Joshua Creel, $2,604 73-64-68-76_281
Steve LeBrun, $2,604 71-68-72-70_281
KK Limbhasut, $2,604 71-69-72-69_281
Dan McCarthy, $2,604 69-68-74-70_281
Matt Oshrine, $2,604 73-67-68-73_281
Alex Prugh, $2,604 68-71-71-71_281
Chase Wright, $2,604 72-69-67-73_281
Tommy Gainey, $2,508 69-72-67-74_282
Harry Hall, $2,508 72-69-68-73_282
Dylan Wu, $2,508 71-68-69-74_282
Roberto Díaz, $2,478 73-66-71-73_283
James Nicholas, $2,478 73-68-71-71_283
Scott Langley, $2,442 71-66-72-75_284
Wes Roach, $2,442 69-72-66-77_284
Ryan Sullivan, $2,442 74-66-72-72_284
Greg Yates, $2,442 69-70-73-72_284
Steve Marino, $2,406 69-72-73-72_286
Braden Thornberry, $2,406 73-68-72-73_286
Paul Barjon, $2,388 74-67-72-77_290
