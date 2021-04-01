Trending:
Korn Ferry Tour Emerald Coast Classic Scores

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 9:01 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Sandestin Resort and Golf Course-Raven Course
Destin, Fla.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 6,891; Par: 70
First Round

Andrew Novak 33-29_62

Hayden Buckley 33-33_66

Austin Smotherman 34-32_66

Josh Hart 35-31_66

Stephan Jaeger 34-33_67

Wade Binfield 34-33_67

Rico Hoey 34-33_67

Nicolas Echavarria 34-33_67

Adam Svensson 33-34_67

Brandon Harkins 35-32_67

Kevin Dougherty 33-34_67

Steven Alker 34-33_67

David Lipsky 33-35_68

Alex Cejka 33-35_68

Brandon Crick 34-34_68

Alex Prugh 33-35_68

Joey Garber 33-35_68

Zach Wright 34-34_68

Alex Chiarella 35-33_68

Chad Ramey 34-35_69

Dan McCarthy 36-33_69

Steve Marino 35-34_69

Billy Kennerly 34-35_69

Greg Yates 35-34_69

Taylor Pendrith 35-34_69

Wes Roach 34-35_69

Tommy Gainey 36-33_69

Evan Harmeling 36-33_69

Paul Haley II 36-33_69

Cameron Young 34-35_69

Tom Whitney 33-36_69

Seth Reeves 36-34_70

Trey Mullinax 36-34_70

Lee Hodges 36-34_70

David Lingmerth 37-33_70

Justin Lower 36-34_70

Jake Knapp 35-35_70

Andy Pope 34-36_70

John VanDerLaan 36-34_70

T.J. Vogel 37-33_70

J.T. Griffin 38-32_70

Harrison Endycott 37-33_70

Garrett Osborn 33-37_70

Scott Langley 35-36_71

David Kocher 37-34_71

KK Limbhasut 40-31_71

Peyton White 38-33_71

Taylor Montgomery 37-34_71

Max McGreevy 37-34_71

Steve LeBrun 35-36_71

Ben Kohles 36-35_71

Dylan Wu 34-37_71

Vince India 35-36_71

Theo Humphrey 36-35_71

Patrick Fishburn 37-34_71

Rod Pampling 37-34_71

Nick Hardy 37-35_72

Brian Campbell 37-35_72

Julián Etulain 40-32_72

Brett Stegmaier 38-34_72

Stuart Macdonald 37-35_72

Stephen Franken 35-37_72

Kevin Roy 38-34_72

Davis Riley 36-36_72

Zecheng Dou 36-36_72

Chase Wright 38-34_72

John Chin 36-36_72

Brady Schnell 37-35_72

John Oda 36-36_72

José de Jesús Rodríguez 36-36_72

Michael Miller 35-37_72

Harry Hall 37-35_72

Josh Teater 38-35_73

Taylor Moore 37-36_73

Joshua Creel 38-35_73

Charlie Saxon 38-35_73

Martin Piller 37-36_73

Blayne Barber 36-37_73

Luke Guthrie 39-34_73

Chase Johnson 38-35_73

Eric Cole 36-37_73

Matt Ryan 39-34_73

Steve Lewton 34-39_73

Ryan Blaum 39-34_73

Dawie van der Walt 36-37_73

Roberto Díaz 39-34_73

Braden Thornberry 37-36_73

Brad Hopfinger 38-35_73

James Nicholas 38-35_73

Matt Oshrine 36-37_73

Philip Barbaree 38-35_73

Paul Barjon 38-36_74

Ben Silverman 39-35_74

Brett Drewitt 38-36_74

Brett Coletta 40-34_74

Scott Gutschewski 36-38_74

Matt Every 37-37_74

Martin Flores 41-33_74

Mark Blakefield 38-36_74

Ryan Ruffels 36-38_74

Dawson Armstrong 38-36_74

Mark Baldwin 41-33_74

Kamaiu Johnson 37-37_74

Ryan Sullivan 39-35_74

Carl Yuan 37-37_74

Rick Lamb 38-36_74

Jonathan Randolph 40-34_74

Kyle Reifers 39-35_74

Robert Allenby 39-35_74

Chip McDaniel 41-33_74

Augusto Núñez 38-36_74

Nick Voke 38-36_74

Erik Barnes 37-37_74

Dylan Meyer 38-36_74

Zack Sucher 41-34_75

Drew Weaver 39-36_75

Mito Pereira 39-36_75

Mark Hensby 40-35_75

David Skinns 37-38_75

Tyrone Van Aswegen 39-36_75

Anders Albertson 37-38_75

Jack Maguire 38-37_75

Chandler Blanchet 39-36_75

Erik Compton 38-38_76

Derek Lamely 41-35_76

Derek Ernst 36-40_76

Curtis Luck 38-38_76

Daniel Miernicki 38-38_76

Motin Yeung 38-38_76

Sangmoon Bae 36-40_76

Marcelo Rozo 42-35_77

Max Greyserman 42-35_77

Dominic Bozzelli 40-38_78

Jimmy Stanger 36-42_78

Peter Uihlein 40-38_78

Brent Grant 38-40_78

Chris Baker 42-36_78

Grant Hirschman 38-40_78

Brandon Wu 38-40_78

George Cunningham 40-39_79

Jim Knous 42-37_79

Ollie Schniederjans 42-37_79

Callum Tarren 41-38_79

Jared Wolfe 43-36_79

Robert Garrigus 39-40_79

Jamie Arnold 43-37_80

Sean Dale 39-41_80

Kris Blanks 42-38_80

Ryan McCormick 45-35_80

Kyle Jones 44-37_81

Curtis Thompson 43-38_81

Matt Atkins 40-41_81

Trevor Cone 43-38_81

