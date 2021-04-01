Korn Ferry Tour Emerald Coast Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Sandestin Resort and Golf Course-Raven Course
|Destin, Fla.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6,891; Par: 70
|First Round
Andrew Novak 33-29_62
Hayden Buckley 33-33_66
Austin Smotherman 34-32_66
Josh Hart 35-31_66
Stephan Jaeger 34-33_67
Wade Binfield 34-33_67
Rico Hoey 34-33_67
Nicolas Echavarria 34-33_67
Adam Svensson 33-34_67
Brandon Harkins 35-32_67
Kevin Dougherty 33-34_67
Steven Alker 34-33_67
David Lipsky 33-35_68
Alex Cejka 33-35_68
Brandon Crick 34-34_68
Alex Prugh 33-35_68
Joey Garber 33-35_68
Zach Wright 34-34_68
Alex Chiarella 35-33_68
Chad Ramey 34-35_69
Dan McCarthy 36-33_69
Steve Marino 35-34_69
Billy Kennerly 34-35_69
Greg Yates 35-34_69
Taylor Pendrith 35-34_69
Wes Roach 34-35_69
Tommy Gainey 36-33_69
Evan Harmeling 36-33_69
Paul Haley II 36-33_69
Cameron Young 34-35_69
Tom Whitney 33-36_69
Seth Reeves 36-34_70
Trey Mullinax 36-34_70
Lee Hodges 36-34_70
David Lingmerth 37-33_70
Justin Lower 36-34_70
Jake Knapp 35-35_70
Andy Pope 34-36_70
John VanDerLaan 36-34_70
T.J. Vogel 37-33_70
J.T. Griffin 38-32_70
Harrison Endycott 37-33_70
Garrett Osborn 33-37_70
Scott Langley 35-36_71
David Kocher 37-34_71
KK Limbhasut 40-31_71
Peyton White 38-33_71
Taylor Montgomery 37-34_71
Max McGreevy 37-34_71
Steve LeBrun 35-36_71
Ben Kohles 36-35_71
Dylan Wu 34-37_71
Vince India 35-36_71
Theo Humphrey 36-35_71
Patrick Fishburn 37-34_71
Rod Pampling 37-34_71
Nick Hardy 37-35_72
Brian Campbell 37-35_72
Julián Etulain 40-32_72
Brett Stegmaier 38-34_72
Stuart Macdonald 37-35_72
Stephen Franken 35-37_72
Kevin Roy 38-34_72
Davis Riley 36-36_72
Zecheng Dou 36-36_72
Chase Wright 38-34_72
John Chin 36-36_72
Brady Schnell 37-35_72
John Oda 36-36_72
José de Jesús Rodríguez 36-36_72
Michael Miller 35-37_72
Harry Hall 37-35_72
Josh Teater 38-35_73
Taylor Moore 37-36_73
Joshua Creel 38-35_73
Charlie Saxon 38-35_73
Martin Piller 37-36_73
Blayne Barber 36-37_73
Luke Guthrie 39-34_73
Chase Johnson 38-35_73
Eric Cole 36-37_73
Matt Ryan 39-34_73
Steve Lewton 34-39_73
Ryan Blaum 39-34_73
Dawie van der Walt 36-37_73
Roberto Díaz 39-34_73
Braden Thornberry 37-36_73
Brad Hopfinger 38-35_73
James Nicholas 38-35_73
Matt Oshrine 36-37_73
Philip Barbaree 38-35_73
Paul Barjon 38-36_74
Ben Silverman 39-35_74
Brett Drewitt 38-36_74
Brett Coletta 40-34_74
Scott Gutschewski 36-38_74
Matt Every 37-37_74
Martin Flores 41-33_74
Mark Blakefield 38-36_74
Ryan Ruffels 36-38_74
Dawson Armstrong 38-36_74
Mark Baldwin 41-33_74
Kamaiu Johnson 37-37_74
Ryan Sullivan 39-35_74
Carl Yuan 37-37_74
Rick Lamb 38-36_74
Jonathan Randolph 40-34_74
Kyle Reifers 39-35_74
Robert Allenby 39-35_74
Chip McDaniel 41-33_74
Augusto Núñez 38-36_74
Nick Voke 38-36_74
Erik Barnes 37-37_74
Dylan Meyer 38-36_74
Zack Sucher 41-34_75
Drew Weaver 39-36_75
Mito Pereira 39-36_75
Mark Hensby 40-35_75
David Skinns 37-38_75
Tyrone Van Aswegen 39-36_75
Anders Albertson 37-38_75
Jack Maguire 38-37_75
Chandler Blanchet 39-36_75
Erik Compton 38-38_76
Derek Lamely 41-35_76
Derek Ernst 36-40_76
Curtis Luck 38-38_76
Daniel Miernicki 38-38_76
Motin Yeung 38-38_76
Sangmoon Bae 36-40_76
Marcelo Rozo 42-35_77
Max Greyserman 42-35_77
Dominic Bozzelli 40-38_78
Jimmy Stanger 36-42_78
Peter Uihlein 40-38_78
Brent Grant 38-40_78
Chris Baker 42-36_78
Grant Hirschman 38-40_78
Brandon Wu 38-40_78
George Cunningham 40-39_79
Jim Knous 42-37_79
Ollie Schniederjans 42-37_79
Callum Tarren 41-38_79
Jared Wolfe 43-36_79
Robert Garrigus 39-40_79
Jamie Arnold 43-37_80
Sean Dale 39-41_80
Kris Blanks 42-38_80
Ryan McCormick 45-35_80
Kyle Jones 44-37_81
Curtis Thompson 43-38_81
Matt Atkins 40-41_81
Trevor Cone 43-38_81
