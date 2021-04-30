Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At The Ledges
|Huntsville, Al.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,118; Par: 70
|Second Round
Joey Garber 65-64_129 -11
Paul Barjon 65-67_132 -8
Harry Hall 66-66_132 -8
Brandon Wu 68-65_133 -7
Will Cannon 65-68_133 -7
Zack Sucher 65-69_134 -6
Jim Knous 69-65_134 -6
Max Greyserman 67-67_134 -6
Stephen Franken 67-67_134 -6
Bobby Bai 65-69_134 -6
Mito Pereira 69-65_134 -6
Davis Riley 68-66_134 -6
Carl Yuan 64-70_134 -6
Ryan McCormick 67-68_135 -5
Wes Roach 68-67_135 -5
Billy Kennerly 68-67_135 -5
Sahith Theegala 69-66_135 -5
Evan Harmeling 70-66_136 -4
Steve LeBrun 69-67_136 -4
Shawn Stefani 67-69_136 -4
Nick Hardy 64-72_136 -4
Andy Pope 68-68_136 -4
Nick Voke 71-65_136 -4
Harrison Endycott 70-66_136 -4
David Lipsky 65-71_136 -4
Tag Ridings 69-67_136 -4
Andrew Novak 70-66_136 -4
Joshua Creel 69-67_136 -4
Callum Tarren 66-70_136 -4
Kyle Jones 67-70_137 -3
Marcelo Rozo 68-69_137 -3
Fabián Gómez 71-66_137 -3
John Chin 68-69_137 -3
Austin Smotherman 70-67_137 -3
Cameron Young 71-66_137 -3
Paul Haley II 67-70_137 -3
Anders Albertson 70-67_137 -3
Curtis Thompson 69-68_137 -3
J.T. Griffin 68-69_137 -3
Brent Grant 70-67_137 -3
Ben Silverman 72-66_138 -2
Dylan Wu 70-68_138 -2
Zach Wright 69-69_138 -2
Wade Binfield 66-72_138 -2
Chip McDaniel 69-69_138 -2
Jonathan Randolph 70-68_138 -2
Taylor Moore 73-65_138 -2
Sangmoon Bae 70-68_138 -2
Lee Hodges 69-69_138 -2
Taylor Pendrith 71-67_138 -2
Robby Ormand 67-71_138 -2
Chase Johnson 70-68_138 -2
Jack Maguire 66-72_138 -2
Kevin Dougherty 70-69_139 -1
Taylor Dickson 71-68_139 -1
Hayden Buckley 68-71_139 -1
Shad Tuten 68-71_139 -1
Charlie Saxon 69-70_139 -1
Patrick Fishburn 68-71_139 -1
Rico Hoey 71-68_139 -1
Joseph Winslow 69-70_139 -1
David Kocher 70-69_139 -1
Greyson Sigg 68-71_139 -1
Jason Millard 70-69_139 -1
Kyle Reifers 70-69_139 -1
Chad Ramey 70-69_139 -1
Adam Svensson 76-63_139 -1
Kevin Roy 72-67_139 -1
Vince India 69-70_139 -1
Stuart Macdonald 72-67_139 -1
Michael Johnson 68-71_139 -1
|Missed the cut
Ollie Schniederjans 69-71_140 E
Dawie van der Walt 71-69_140 E
Brett Drewitt 68-72_140 E
Seth Reeves 69-71_140 E
David Lingmerth 70-70_140 E
Max Rottluff 69-71_140 E
Michael Miller 71-69_140 E
Dawson Armstrong 71-69_140 E
Eric Cole 70-70_140 E
José de Jesús Rodríguez 72-68_140 E
Blayne Barber 71-69_140 E
Mark Hensby 68-72_140 E
Braden Thornberry 69-71_140 E
Michael Arnaud 70-70_140 E
Kent Bulle 69-71_140 E
Max McGreevy 72-69_141 +1
Nicholas Lindheim 68-73_141 +1
Kris Blanks 72-69_141 +1
Dan McCarthy 71-70_141 +1
Scott Gutschewski 72-69_141 +1
Rick Lamb 72-69_141 +1
Stephan Jaeger 71-70_141 +1
Jamie Arnold 71-70_141 +1
Matt Atkins 70-71_141 +1
Chandler Blanchet 72-69_141 +1
Scott Stevens 71-70_141 +1
Curtis Luck 70-71_141 +1
Brian Campbell 72-69_141 +1
Will Wilcox 66-75_141 +1
George Cunningham 72-69_141 +1
Brandon Harkins 69-72_141 +1
Derek Ernst 70-71_141 +1
Chandler Phillips 71-70_141 +1
Carson Young 70-71_141 +1
Zecheng Dou 73-69_142 +2
Brett Coletta 72-70_142 +2
Mark Anderson 70-72_142 +2
Drew Weaver 69-73_142 +2
Augusto Núñez 73-69_142 +2
Jacob Bergeron 72-70_142 +2
Jimmy Stanger 70-73_143 +3
Tommy Gainey 71-72_143 +3
Mark Baldwin 72-71_143 +3
Brad Hopfinger 74-69_143 +3
Trevor Cone 71-72_143 +3
Thomas Bass 73-70_143 +3
Willie Mack III 69-74_143 +3
Tyrone Van Aswegen 73-71_144 +4
Brandon Crick 74-70_144 +4
Grant Hirschman 73-71_144 +4
Erik Barnes 74-70_144 +4
Mark Blakefield 70-74_144 +4
Daniel Miernicki 73-71_144 +4
Sam Saunders 77-67_144 +4
Conner Godsey 69-75_144 +4
Brax McCarthy 67-77_144 +4
Whee Kim 72-72_144 +4
Luke Guthrie 72-72_144 +4
Steve Marino 71-74_145 +5
Nicolas Echavarria 73-72_145 +5
Tom Whitney 74-71_145 +5
Mickey DeMorat 76-69_145 +5
Alex Chiarella 71-74_145 +5
Taylor Montgomery 75-71_146 +6
Andres Gonzales 69-77_146 +6
Theo Humphrey 70-76_146 +6
Jake Knapp 76-70_146 +6
Brad Brunner 76-70_146 +6
James Nicholas 71-75_146 +6
Nicholas Thompson 76-71_147 +7
Trey Mullinax 73-74_147 +7
Conrad Shindler 73-75_148 +8
Chase Wright 75-74_149 +9
Alex Prugh 75-74_149 +9
Shane Smith 75-74_149 +9
Martin Piller 77-73_150 +10
Greg Yates 78-72_150 +10
Charlie Wi 77-73_150 +10
Cyril Bouniol 76-75_151 +11
KK Limbhasut 76-77_153 +13
