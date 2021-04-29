Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At The Ledges
|Huntsville, Al.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,118; Par: 70
|First Round
|Play suspended due to darkness
Carl Yuan 31-33_64 -6
Nick Hardy 32-32_64 -6
David Lipsky 31-34_65 -5
Joey Garber 32-33_65 -5
Zack Sucher 33-32_65 -5
Paul Barjon 33-32_65 -5
Will Cannon 33-32_65 -5
Bobby Bai 31-34_65 -5
Will Wilcox 32-34_66 -4
Callum Tarren 32-34_66 -4
Jack Maguire 34-32_66 -4
Wade Binfield 33-33_66 -4
Harry Hall 33-33_66 -4
Robby Ormand 33-34_67 -3
Kyle Jones 35-32_67 -3
Shawn Stefani 34-33_67 -3
Ryan McCormick 33-34_67 -3
Paul Haley II 34-33_67 -3
Max Greyserman 34-33_67 -3
Stephen Franken 33-34_67 -3
Brax McCarthy 33-34_67 -3
Greyson Sigg 34-34_68 -2
Wes Roach 35-33_68 -2
Davis Riley 35-33_68 -2
Mark Hensby 37-31_68 -2
Billy Kennerly 37-31_68 -2
J.T. Griffin 32-36_68 -2
Kevin Lucas 35-33_68 -2
Michael Johnson 34-34_68 -2
Hayden Buckley 37-31_68 -2
Nicholas Lindheim 33-35_68 -2
Marcelo Rozo 32-36_68 -2
Brett Drewitt 34-34_68 -2
John Chin 34-34_68 -2
Brandon Wu 34-34_68 -2
Shad Tuten 34-34_68 -2
Andy Pope 34-34_68 -2
Patrick Fishburn 34-34_68 -2
Andres Gonzales 33-36_69 -1
Mito Pereira 36-33_69 -1
Tag Ridings 33-36_69 -1
Lee Hodges 35-34_69 -1
Drew Weaver 34-35_69 -1
Joshua Creel 36-33_69 -1
Brett Stegmaier 34-35_69 -1
Curtis Thompson 35-34_69 -1
Brandon Harkins 33-36_69 -1
Braden Thornberry 35-34_69 -1
Vince India 34-35_69 -1
Sahith Theegala 32-37_69 -1
Kent Bulle 35-34_69 -1
Willie Mack III 34-35_69 -1
Ollie Schniederjans 34-35_69 -1
Jim Knous 36-33_69 -1
Steve LeBrun 32-37_69 -1
Seth Reeves 37-32_69 -1
Charlie Saxon 34-35_69 -1
Zach Wright 30-39_69 -1
Max Rottluff 34-35_69 -1
Chip McDaniel 32-37_69 -1
Conner Godsey 34-35_69 -1
Jonathan Randolph 36-34_70 E
Sangmoon Bae 35-35_70 E
Curtis Luck 35-35_70 E
Mark Anderson 34-36_70 E
David Kocher 36-34_70 E
Andrew Novak 33-37_70 E
Anders Albertson 35-35_70 E
Jason Millard 35-35_70 E
Chad Ramey 37-33_70 E
Kyle Reifers 37-33_70 E
Derek Ernst 35-35_70 E
Theo Humphrey 33-37_70 E
Chase Johnson 36-34_70 E
Michael Arnaud 35-35_70 E
Brent Grant 34-36_70 E
Carson Young 34-36_70 E
Kevin Dougherty 35-35_70 E
Jimmy Stanger 34-36_70 E
Evan Harmeling 37-33_70 E
David Lingmerth 35-35_70 E
Dylan Wu 35-35_70 E
Austin Smotherman 34-36_70 E
Matt Atkins 33-37_70 E
Eric Cole 35-35_70 E
Mark Blakefield 35-35_70 E
Harrison Endycott 36-34_70 E
Blayne Barber 37-34_71 +1
Taylor Pendrith 35-36_71 +1
Chandler Phillips 35-36_71 +1
Alex Chiarella 34-37_71 +1
James Nicholas 37-34_71 +1
Trevor Cone 36-35_71 +1
Taylor Dickson 37-34_71 +1
Dawie van der Walt 35-36_71 +1
Fabián Gómez 35-36_71 +1
Dan McCarthy 33-38_71 +1
Tommy Gainey 34-37_71 +1
Steve Marino 34-37_71 +1
Stephan Jaeger 36-35_71 +1
Jamie Arnold 39-32_71 +1
Nick Voke 34-37_71 +1
Michael Miller 37-34_71 +1
Cameron Young 35-36_71 +1
Dawson Armstrong 39-32_71 +1
Rico Hoey 36-35_71 +1
Erik Compton 36-36_72 +2
Whee Kim 34-38_72 +2
José de Jesús Rodríguez 38-34_72 +2
Brett Coletta 35-37_72 +2
Brian Campbell 35-37_72 +2
George Cunningham 40-32_72 +2
Luke Guthrie 37-35_72 +2
Kevin Roy 35-37_72 +2
Stuart Macdonald 36-36_72 +2
Jacob Bergeron 34-38_72 +2
Max McGreevy 39-33_72 +2
Ben Silverman 37-35_72 +2
Kris Blanks 36-36_72 +2
Scott Gutschewski 36-36_72 +2
Rick Lamb 36-36_72 +2
Chandler Blanchet 35-37_72 +2
Mark Baldwin 37-35_72 +2
Taylor Moore 39-34_73 +3
Nicolas Echavarria 37-36_73 +3
Augusto Núñez 39-34_73 +3
Thomas Bass 36-37_73 +3
Tyrone Van Aswegen 37-36_73 +3
Zecheng Dou 36-37_73 +3
Trey Mullinax 35-38_73 +3
Grant Hirschman 38-35_73 +3
Conrad Shindler 38-35_73 +3
Daniel Miernicki 38-35_73 +3
Tom Whitney 39-35_74 +4
Brad Hopfinger 40-34_74 +4
Brandon Crick 38-36_74 +4
Erik Barnes 36-38_74 +4
Alex Prugh 38-37_75 +5
Shane Smith 40-35_75 +5
Chase Wright 40-35_75 +5
Taylor Montgomery 42-33_75 +5
Adam Svensson 38-38_76 +6
Mickey DeMorat 39-37_76 +6
KK Limbhasut 37-39_76 +6
Brad Brunner 36-40_76 +6
Jake Knapp 40-36_76 +6
Nicholas Thompson 40-36_76 +6
Martin Piller 39-38_77 +7
Charlie Wi 36-41_77 +7
Sam Saunders 40-37_77 +7
Greg Yates 39-39_78 +8
Dominic Bozzelli 40-38_78 +8
Leaderboard
Score Through
Joseph Winslow -6 17
Scott Stevens +1 17
Cyril Bouniol +6 17
