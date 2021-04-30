Trending:
Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 9:10 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At The Ledges
Huntsville, Al.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,118; Par: 70
Second Round

Joey Garber 65-64_129

Paul Barjon 65-67_132

Harry Hall 66-66_132

Brandon Wu 68-65_133

Will Cannon 65-68_133

Zack Sucher 65-69_134

Jim Knous 69-65_134

Max Greyserman 67-67_134

Stephen Franken 67-67_134

Bobby Bai 65-69_134

Mito Pereira 69-65_134

Davis Riley 68-66_134

Carl Yuan 64-70_134

Ryan McCormick 67-68_135

Wes Roach 68-67_135

Billy Kennerly 68-67_135

Sahith Theegala 69-66_135

Evan Harmeling 70-66_136

Steve LeBrun 69-67_136

Shawn Stefani 67-69_136

Nick Hardy 64-72_136

Andy Pope 68-68_136

Nick Voke 71-65_136

Harrison Endycott 70-66_136

David Lipsky 65-71_136

Tag Ridings 69-67_136

Andrew Novak 70-66_136

Joshua Creel 69-67_136

Callum Tarren 66-70_136

Kyle Jones 67-70_137

Marcelo Rozo 68-69_137

Fabián Gómez 71-66_137

John Chin 68-69_137

Austin Smotherman 70-67_137

Cameron Young 71-66_137

Paul Haley II 67-70_137

Anders Albertson 70-67_137

Curtis Thompson 69-68_137

J.T. Griffin 68-69_137

Brent Grant 70-67_137

Ben Silverman 72-66_138

Dylan Wu 70-68_138

Zach Wright 69-69_138

Wade Binfield 66-72_138

Chip McDaniel 69-69_138

Jonathan Randolph 70-68_138

Taylor Moore 73-65_138

Sangmoon Bae 70-68_138

Lee Hodges 69-69_138

Taylor Pendrith 71-67_138

Robby Ormand 67-71_138

Chase Johnson 70-68_138

Jack Maguire 66-72_138

Kevin Dougherty 70-69_139

Taylor Dickson 71-68_139

Hayden Buckley 68-71_139

Shad Tuten 68-71_139

Charlie Saxon 69-70_139

Patrick Fishburn 68-71_139

Rico Hoey 71-68_139

Joseph Winslow 69-70_139

David Kocher 70-69_139

Greyson Sigg 68-71_139

Jason Millard 70-69_139

Kyle Reifers 70-69_139

Chad Ramey 70-69_139

Adam Svensson 76-63_139

Kevin Roy 72-67_139

Vince India 69-70_139

Stuart Macdonald 72-67_139

Michael Johnson 68-71_139

Missed the cut

Ollie Schniederjans 69-71_140

Dawie van der Walt 71-69_140

Brett Drewitt 68-72_140

Seth Reeves 69-71_140

David Lingmerth 70-70_140

Max Rottluff 69-71_140

Michael Miller 71-69_140

Dawson Armstrong 71-69_140

Eric Cole 70-70_140

José de Jesús Rodríguez 72-68_140

Blayne Barber 71-69_140

Mark Hensby 68-72_140

Braden Thornberry 69-71_140

Michael Arnaud 70-70_140

Kent Bulle 69-71_140

Max McGreevy 72-69_141

Nicholas Lindheim 68-73_141

Kris Blanks 72-69_141

Dan McCarthy 71-70_141

Scott Gutschewski 72-69_141

Rick Lamb 72-69_141

Stephan Jaeger 71-70_141

Jamie Arnold 71-70_141

Matt Atkins 70-71_141

Chandler Blanchet 72-69_141

Scott Stevens 71-70_141

Curtis Luck 70-71_141

Brian Campbell 72-69_141

Will Wilcox 66-75_141

George Cunningham 72-69_141

Brandon Harkins 69-72_141

Derek Ernst 70-71_141

Chandler Phillips 71-70_141

Carson Young 70-71_141

Zecheng Dou 73-69_142

Brett Coletta 72-70_142

Mark Anderson 70-72_142

Drew Weaver 69-73_142

Augusto Núñez 73-69_142

Jacob Bergeron 72-70_142

Jimmy Stanger 70-73_143

Tommy Gainey 71-72_143

Mark Baldwin 72-71_143

Brad Hopfinger 74-69_143

Trevor Cone 71-72_143

Thomas Bass 73-70_143

Willie Mack III 69-74_143

Tyrone Van Aswegen 73-71_144

Brandon Crick 74-70_144

Grant Hirschman 73-71_144

Erik Barnes 74-70_144

Mark Blakefield 70-74_144

Daniel Miernicki 73-71_144

Sam Saunders 77-67_144

Conner Godsey 69-75_144

Brax McCarthy 67-77_144

Whee Kim 72-72_144

Luke Guthrie 72-72_144

Steve Marino 71-74_145

Nicolas Echavarria 73-72_145

Tom Whitney 74-71_145

Mickey DeMorat 76-69_145

Alex Chiarella 71-74_145

Taylor Montgomery 75-71_146

Andres Gonzales 69-77_146

Theo Humphrey 70-76_146

Jake Knapp 76-70_146

Brad Brunner 76-70_146

James Nicholas 71-75_146

Nicholas Thompson 76-71_147

Trey Mullinax 73-74_147

Conrad Shindler 73-75_148

Chase Wright 75-74_149

Alex Prugh 75-74_149

Shane Smith 75-74_149

Martin Piller 77-73_150

Greg Yates 78-72_150

Charlie Wi 77-73_150

Cyril Bouniol 76-75_151

KK Limbhasut 76-77_153

