Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At The Ledges
|Huntsville, Al.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,118; Par: 70
|Second Round
Joey Garber 65-64_129
Paul Barjon 65-67_132
Harry Hall 66-66_132
Brandon Wu 68-65_133
Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.
Will Cannon 65-68_133
Zack Sucher 65-69_134
Jim Knous 69-65_134
Max Greyserman 67-67_134
Stephen Franken 67-67_134
Bobby Bai 65-69_134
Mito Pereira 69-65_134
Davis Riley 68-66_134
Carl Yuan 64-70_134
Ryan McCormick 67-68_135
Wes Roach 68-67_135
Billy Kennerly 68-67_135
Sahith Theegala 69-66_135
Evan Harmeling 70-66_136
Steve LeBrun 69-67_136
Shawn Stefani 67-69_136
Nick Hardy 64-72_136
Andy Pope 68-68_136
Nick Voke 71-65_136
Harrison Endycott 70-66_136
David Lipsky 65-71_136
Tag Ridings 69-67_136
Andrew Novak 70-66_136
Joshua Creel 69-67_136
Callum Tarren 66-70_136
Kyle Jones 67-70_137
Marcelo Rozo 68-69_137
Fabián Gómez 71-66_137
John Chin 68-69_137
Austin Smotherman 70-67_137
Cameron Young 71-66_137
Paul Haley II 67-70_137
Anders Albertson 70-67_137
Curtis Thompson 69-68_137
J.T. Griffin 68-69_137
Brent Grant 70-67_137
Ben Silverman 72-66_138
Dylan Wu 70-68_138
Zach Wright 69-69_138
Wade Binfield 66-72_138
Chip McDaniel 69-69_138
Jonathan Randolph 70-68_138
Taylor Moore 73-65_138
Sangmoon Bae 70-68_138
Lee Hodges 69-69_138
Taylor Pendrith 71-67_138
Robby Ormand 67-71_138
Chase Johnson 70-68_138
Jack Maguire 66-72_138
Kevin Dougherty 70-69_139
Taylor Dickson 71-68_139
Hayden Buckley 68-71_139
Shad Tuten 68-71_139
Charlie Saxon 69-70_139
Patrick Fishburn 68-71_139
Rico Hoey 71-68_139
Joseph Winslow 69-70_139
David Kocher 70-69_139
Greyson Sigg 68-71_139
Jason Millard 70-69_139
Kyle Reifers 70-69_139
Chad Ramey 70-69_139
Adam Svensson 76-63_139
Kevin Roy 72-67_139
Vince India 69-70_139
Stuart Macdonald 72-67_139
Michael Johnson 68-71_139
|Missed the cut
Ollie Schniederjans 69-71_140
Dawie van der Walt 71-69_140
Brett Drewitt 68-72_140
Seth Reeves 69-71_140
David Lingmerth 70-70_140
Max Rottluff 69-71_140
Michael Miller 71-69_140
Dawson Armstrong 71-69_140
Eric Cole 70-70_140
José de Jesús Rodríguez 72-68_140
Blayne Barber 71-69_140
Mark Hensby 68-72_140
Braden Thornberry 69-71_140
Michael Arnaud 70-70_140
Kent Bulle 69-71_140
Max McGreevy 72-69_141
Nicholas Lindheim 68-73_141
Kris Blanks 72-69_141
Dan McCarthy 71-70_141
Scott Gutschewski 72-69_141
Rick Lamb 72-69_141
Stephan Jaeger 71-70_141
Jamie Arnold 71-70_141
Matt Atkins 70-71_141
Chandler Blanchet 72-69_141
Scott Stevens 71-70_141
Curtis Luck 70-71_141
Brian Campbell 72-69_141
Will Wilcox 66-75_141
George Cunningham 72-69_141
Brandon Harkins 69-72_141
Derek Ernst 70-71_141
Chandler Phillips 71-70_141
Carson Young 70-71_141
Zecheng Dou 73-69_142
Brett Coletta 72-70_142
Mark Anderson 70-72_142
Drew Weaver 69-73_142
Augusto Núñez 73-69_142
Jacob Bergeron 72-70_142
Jimmy Stanger 70-73_143
Tommy Gainey 71-72_143
Mark Baldwin 72-71_143
Brad Hopfinger 74-69_143
Trevor Cone 71-72_143
Thomas Bass 73-70_143
Willie Mack III 69-74_143
Tyrone Van Aswegen 73-71_144
Brandon Crick 74-70_144
Grant Hirschman 73-71_144
Erik Barnes 74-70_144
Mark Blakefield 70-74_144
Daniel Miernicki 73-71_144
Sam Saunders 77-67_144
Conner Godsey 69-75_144
Brax McCarthy 67-77_144
Whee Kim 72-72_144
Luke Guthrie 72-72_144
Steve Marino 71-74_145
Nicolas Echavarria 73-72_145
Tom Whitney 74-71_145
Mickey DeMorat 76-69_145
Alex Chiarella 71-74_145
Taylor Montgomery 75-71_146
Andres Gonzales 69-77_146
Theo Humphrey 70-76_146
Jake Knapp 76-70_146
Brad Brunner 76-70_146
James Nicholas 71-75_146
Nicholas Thompson 76-71_147
Trey Mullinax 73-74_147
Conrad Shindler 73-75_148
Chase Wright 75-74_149
Alex Prugh 75-74_149
Shane Smith 75-74_149
Martin Piller 77-73_150
Greg Yates 78-72_150
Charlie Wi 77-73_150
Cyril Bouniol 76-75_151
KK Limbhasut 76-77_153
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments