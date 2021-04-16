Korn Ferry Tour MGM Resort Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Paiute Golf Resort
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $600,000
|Sun Mountain Course
|Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72
|Second Round
Adam Svensson 68-64_132 -12
Kevin Dougherty 66-68_134 -10
Jamie Lovemark 69-66_135 -9
Peter Uihlein 68-67_135 -9
John VanDerLaan 70-65_135 -9
Max Greyserman 68-67_135 -9
Chad Ramey 69-67_136 -8
Taylor Moore 69-67_136 -8
Dawie van der Walt 70-66_136 -8
Greg Yates 70-66_136 -8
Sam Saunders 67-69_136 -8
Harry Hall 68-68_136 -8
Aaron Baddeley 71-65_136 -8
Seamus Power 70-66_136 -8
Erik Barnes 71-65_136 -8
Eric Cole 71-66_137 -7
Augusto Núñez 68-69_137 -7
Shad Tuten 72-65_137 -7
Johnson Wagner 71-66_137 -7
Tom Whitney 70-67_137 -7
Alex Kang 72-65_137 -7
Jonathan Randolph 72-66_138 -6
Seung-Yul Noh 72-66_138 -6
Andrew Novak 70-68_138 -6
Tyrone Van Aswegen 70-68_138 -6
Julián Etulain 69-69_138 -6
David Lipsky 70-68_138 -6
Ryan McCormick 70-68_138 -6
Callum Tarren 69-69_138 -6
Austin Smotherman 73-65_138 -6
Davis Riley 69-69_138 -6
Wes Roach 71-67_138 -6
Seth Reeves 71-67_138 -6
Braden Thornberry 73-65_138 -6
Drew Weaver 68-71_139 -5
Scott Langley 71-68_139 -5
Josh Teater 71-68_139 -5
Rhein Gibson 72-67_139 -5
KK Limbhasut 72-67_139 -5
Sahith Theegala 70-69_139 -5
Trey Mullinax 72-67_139 -5
Nick Hardy 71-68_139 -5
Ryan Blaum 71-68_139 -5
Patrick Fishburn 71-68_139 -5
Lukas Euler 73-66_139 -5
Mark Baldwin 73-67_140 -4
Grant Hirschman 70-70_140 -4
Brandon Crick 71-69_140 -4
Joshua Creel 71-69_140 -4
Sangmoon Bae 74-66_140 -4
David Skinns 71-69_140 -4
Justin Suh 69-71_140 -4
Luke Kwon 70-70_140 -4
Ethan Marcus 71-69_140 -4
T.J. Vogel 72-68_140 -4
Robert Garrigus 73-67_140 -4
Marcelo Rozo 72-68_140 -4
Brady Schnell 73-67_140 -4
Martin Piller 72-69_141 -3
Erik Compton 75-66_141 -3
Max McGreevy 71-70_141 -3
Zecheng Dou 73-68_141 -3
Lee Hodges 75-66_141 -3
Brett Coletta 69-72_141 -3
Dawson Armstrong 74-67_141 -3
Jared Wolfe 72-69_141 -3
Joey Garber 73-68_141 -3
Kyle Reifers 71-70_141 -3
Mito Pereira 73-68_141 -3
Shawn Stefani 75-66_141 -3
John Chin 69-72_141 -3
Dan McCarthy 70-71_141 -3
Harrison Endycott 75-66_141 -3
The following players failed to make the cut.
Blayne Barber 76-66_142 -2
David Kocher 72-70_142 -2
Jimmy Stanger 71-71_142 -2
Charlie Wi 72-70_142 -2
Curtis Thompson 73-69_142 -2
Greyson Sigg 72-70_142 -2
Kevin Roy 75-67_142 -2
Jonas Blixt 71-71_142 -2
Michael Gellerman 72-70_142 -2
Carl Yuan 72-70_142 -2
Tommy Gainey 70-72_142 -2
J.T. Griffin 74-68_142 -2
Chandler Blanchet 74-68_142 -2
Mark Blakefield 70-72_142 -2
Brandon Wu 73-70_143 -1
Brett Drewitt 72-71_143 -1
Alex Chiarella 70-73_143 -1
Chip McDaniel 74-69_143 -1
Jake Knapp 72-71_143 -1
Dylan Wu 75-68_143 -1
Sean O’Hair 76-67_143 -1
Taylor Pendrith 74-69_143 -1
Jamie Arnold 72-71_143 -1
Rick Lamb 71-72_143 -1
Steven Alker 72-71_143 -1
Kris Blanks 74-69_143 -1
Andy Pope 72-71_143 -1
Brett Stegmaier 72-72_144 E
Scott Gutschewski 75-69_144 E
Chad Hambright 73-71_144 E
Hayden Springer 76-68_144 E
George Cunningham 76-68_144 E
Ben Taylor 75-69_144 E
Justin Lower 76-68_144 E
Tyson Alexander 72-72_144 E
David Lingmerth 74-71_145 +1
Derek Ernst 77-68_145 +1
Luke Guthrie 76-69_145 +1
Cameron Young 72-73_145 +1
Theo Humphrey 73-72_145 +1
Trevor Cone 77-68_145 +1
Peyton White 76-69_145 +1
José de Jesús Rodríguez 74-71_145 +1
Ben Kohles 77-68_145 +1
Ryan Ruffels 75-70_145 +1
Vince India 76-69_145 +1
Roberto Díaz 78-68_146 +2
Paul Haley II 74-72_146 +2
Hayden Buckley 76-70_146 +2
Brad Hopfinger 76-70_146 +2
John Oda 73-74_147 +3
Chase Johnson 74-73_147 +3
Jack Maguire 76-71_147 +3
Stephan Jaeger 72-75_147 +3
Rico Hoey 73-74_147 +3
Curtis Luck 76-72_148 +4
Ollie Schniederjans 75-73_148 +4
Jim Knous 74-74_148 +4
Chase Wright 76-72_148 +4
Steve LeBrun 77-71_148 +4
Brian Campbell 78-70_148 +4
Daniel Wetterich 77-71_148 +4
Nicolas Echavarria 77-72_149 +5
Josh Hart 73-76_149 +5
Brian Smock 77-72_149 +5
Bhavik Patel 78-71_149 +5
Brent Grant 76-73_149 +5
Whee Kim 74-76_150 +6
Evan Harmeling 76-74_150 +6
Michael Miller 77-73_150 +6
Jay McLuen 81-69_150 +6
Taylor Montgomery 74-77_151 +7
Kyle Jones 74-77_151 +7
Nick Mason 80-71_151 +7
Kevin Stadler 78-74_152 +8
Paul Barjon 78-74_152 +8
Brandon Harkins 76-76_152 +8
Robert Allenby 80-73_153 +9
Matt Atkins 79-75_154 +10
Nick Voke 82-72_154 +10
Wade Binfield 79-76_155 +11
