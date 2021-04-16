Korn Ferry Tour MGM Resort Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Paiute Golf Resort
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $600,000
|Sun Mountain Course
|Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72
|Second Round
Adam Svensson 68-64_132
Kevin Dougherty 66-68_134
Jamie Lovemark 69-66_135
Peter Uihlein 68-67_135
John VanDerLaan 70-65_135
Max Greyserman 68-67_135
Chad Ramey 69-67_136
Taylor Moore 69-67_136
Dawie van der Walt 70-66_136
Greg Yates 70-66_136
Sam Saunders 67-69_136
Harry Hall 68-68_136
Aaron Baddeley 71-65_136
Seamus Power 70-66_136
Erik Barnes 71-65_136
Eric Cole 71-66_137
Augusto Núñez 68-69_137
Shad Tuten 72-65_137
Johnson Wagner 71-66_137
Tom Whitney 70-67_137
Alex Kang 72-65_137
Jonathan Randolph 72-66_138
Seung-Yul Noh 72-66_138
Andrew Novak 70-68_138
Tyrone Van Aswegen 70-68_138
Julián Etulain 69-69_138
David Lipsky 70-68_138
Ryan McCormick 70-68_138
Callum Tarren 69-69_138
Austin Smotherman 73-65_138
Davis Riley 69-69_138
Wes Roach 71-67_138
Seth Reeves 71-67_138
Braden Thornberry 73-65_138
Drew Weaver 68-71_139
Scott Langley 71-68_139
Josh Teater 71-68_139
Rhein Gibson 72-67_139
KK Limbhasut 72-67_139
Sahith Theegala 70-69_139
Trey Mullinax 72-67_139
Nick Hardy 71-68_139
Ryan Blaum 71-68_139
Patrick Fishburn 71-68_139
Lukas Euler 73-66_139
Mark Baldwin 73-67_140
Grant Hirschman 70-70_140
Brandon Crick 71-69_140
Joshua Creel 71-69_140
Sangmoon Bae 74-66_140
David Skinns 71-69_140
Justin Suh 69-71_140
Luke Kwon 70-70_140
Ethan Marcus 71-69_140
T.J. Vogel 72-68_140
Robert Garrigus 73-67_140
Marcelo Rozo 72-68_140
Brady Schnell 73-67_140
Martin Piller 72-69_141
Erik Compton 75-66_141
Max McGreevy 71-70_141
Zecheng Dou 73-68_141
Lee Hodges 75-66_141
Brett Coletta 69-72_141
Dawson Armstrong 74-67_141
Jared Wolfe 72-69_141
Joey Garber 73-68_141
Kyle Reifers 71-70_141
Mito Pereira 73-68_141
Shawn Stefani 75-66_141
John Chin 69-72_141
Dan McCarthy 70-71_141
Harrison Endycott 75-66_141
The following players failed to make the cut
Blayne Barber 76-66_142
David Kocher 72-70_142
Jimmy Stanger 71-71_142
Charlie Wi 72-70_142
Curtis Thompson 73-69_142
Greyson Sigg 72-70_142
Kevin Roy 75-67_142
Jonas Blixt 71-71_142
Michael Gellerman 72-70_142
Carl Yuan 72-70_142
Tommy Gainey 70-72_142
J.T. Griffin 74-68_142
Chandler Blanchet 74-68_142
Mark Blakefield 70-72_142
Brandon Wu 73-70_143
Brett Drewitt 72-71_143
Alex Chiarella 70-73_143
Chip McDaniel 74-69_143
Jake Knapp 72-71_143
Dylan Wu 75-68_143
Sean O’Hair 76-67_143
Taylor Pendrith 74-69_143
Jamie Arnold 72-71_143
Rick Lamb 71-72_143
Steven Alker 72-71_143
Kris Blanks 74-69_143
Andy Pope 72-71_143
Brett Stegmaier 72-72_144
Scott Gutschewski 75-69_144
Chad Hambright 73-71_144
Hayden Springer 76-68_144
George Cunningham 76-68_144
Ben Taylor 75-69_144
Justin Lower 76-68_144
Tyson Alexander 72-72_144
David Lingmerth 74-71_145
Derek Ernst 77-68_145
Luke Guthrie 76-69_145
Cameron Young 72-73_145
Theo Humphrey 73-72_145
Trevor Cone 77-68_145
Peyton White 76-69_145
José de Jesús Rodríguez 74-71_145
Ben Kohles 77-68_145
Ryan Ruffels 75-70_145
Vince India 76-69_145
Roberto Díaz 78-68_146
Paul Haley II 74-72_146
Hayden Buckley 76-70_146
Brad Hopfinger 76-70_146
John Oda 73-74_147
Chase Johnson 74-73_147
Jack Maguire 76-71_147
Stephan Jaeger 72-75_147
Rico Hoey 73-74_147
Curtis Luck 76-72_148
Ollie Schniederjans 75-73_148
Jim Knous 74-74_148
Chase Wright 76-72_148
Steve LeBrun 77-71_148
Brian Campbell 78-70_148
Daniel Wetterich 77-71_148
Nicolas Echavarria 77-72_149
Josh Hart 73-76_149
Brian Smock 77-72_149
Bhavik Patel 78-71_149
Brent Grant 76-73_149
Whee Kim 74-76_150
Evan Harmeling 76-74_150
Michael Miller 77-73_150
Jay McLuen 81-69_150
Taylor Montgomery 74-77_151
Kyle Jones 74-77_151
Nick Mason 80-71_151
Kevin Stadler 78-74_152
Paul Barjon 78-74_152
Brandon Harkins 76-76_152
Robert Allenby 80-73_153
Matt Atkins 79-75_154
Nick Voke 82-72_154
Wade Binfield 79-76_155
