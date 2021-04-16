Trending:
Korn Ferry Tour MGM Resort Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:25 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Paiute Golf Resort
Las Vegas
Purse: $600,000
Sun Mountain Course
Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72
Second Round

Adam Svensson 68-64_132

Kevin Dougherty 66-68_134

Jamie Lovemark 69-66_135

Peter Uihlein 68-67_135

John VanDerLaan 70-65_135

Max Greyserman 68-67_135

Chad Ramey 69-67_136

Taylor Moore 69-67_136

Dawie van der Walt 70-66_136

Greg Yates 70-66_136

Sam Saunders 67-69_136

Harry Hall 68-68_136

Aaron Baddeley 71-65_136

Seamus Power 70-66_136

Erik Barnes 71-65_136

Eric Cole 71-66_137

Augusto Núñez 68-69_137

Shad Tuten 72-65_137

Johnson Wagner 71-66_137

Tom Whitney 70-67_137

Alex Kang 72-65_137

Jonathan Randolph 72-66_138

Seung-Yul Noh 72-66_138

Andrew Novak 70-68_138

Tyrone Van Aswegen 70-68_138

Julián Etulain 69-69_138

David Lipsky 70-68_138

Ryan McCormick 70-68_138

Callum Tarren 69-69_138

Austin Smotherman 73-65_138

Davis Riley 69-69_138

Wes Roach 71-67_138

Seth Reeves 71-67_138

Braden Thornberry 73-65_138

Drew Weaver 68-71_139

Scott Langley 71-68_139

Josh Teater 71-68_139

Rhein Gibson 72-67_139

KK Limbhasut 72-67_139

Sahith Theegala 70-69_139

Trey Mullinax 72-67_139

Nick Hardy 71-68_139

Ryan Blaum 71-68_139

Patrick Fishburn 71-68_139

Lukas Euler 73-66_139

Mark Baldwin 73-67_140

Grant Hirschman 70-70_140

Brandon Crick 71-69_140

Joshua Creel 71-69_140

Sangmoon Bae 74-66_140

David Skinns 71-69_140

Justin Suh 69-71_140

Luke Kwon 70-70_140

Ethan Marcus 71-69_140

T.J. Vogel 72-68_140

Robert Garrigus 73-67_140

Marcelo Rozo 72-68_140

Brady Schnell 73-67_140

Martin Piller 72-69_141

Erik Compton 75-66_141

Max McGreevy 71-70_141

Zecheng Dou 73-68_141

Lee Hodges 75-66_141

Brett Coletta 69-72_141

Dawson Armstrong 74-67_141

Jared Wolfe 72-69_141

Joey Garber 73-68_141

Kyle Reifers 71-70_141

Mito Pereira 73-68_141

Shawn Stefani 75-66_141

John Chin 69-72_141

Dan McCarthy 70-71_141

Harrison Endycott 75-66_141

The following players failed to make the cut

Blayne Barber 76-66_142

David Kocher 72-70_142

Jimmy Stanger 71-71_142

Charlie Wi 72-70_142

Curtis Thompson 73-69_142

Greyson Sigg 72-70_142

Kevin Roy 75-67_142

Jonas Blixt 71-71_142

Michael Gellerman 72-70_142

Carl Yuan 72-70_142

Tommy Gainey 70-72_142

J.T. Griffin 74-68_142

Chandler Blanchet 74-68_142

Mark Blakefield 70-72_142

Brandon Wu 73-70_143

Brett Drewitt 72-71_143

Alex Chiarella 70-73_143

Chip McDaniel 74-69_143

Jake Knapp 72-71_143

Dylan Wu 75-68_143

Sean O’Hair 76-67_143

Taylor Pendrith 74-69_143

Jamie Arnold 72-71_143

Rick Lamb 71-72_143

Steven Alker 72-71_143

Kris Blanks 74-69_143

Andy Pope 72-71_143

Brett Stegmaier 72-72_144

Scott Gutschewski 75-69_144

Chad Hambright 73-71_144

Hayden Springer 76-68_144

George Cunningham 76-68_144

Ben Taylor 75-69_144

Justin Lower 76-68_144

Tyson Alexander 72-72_144

David Lingmerth 74-71_145

Derek Ernst 77-68_145

Luke Guthrie 76-69_145

Cameron Young 72-73_145

Theo Humphrey 73-72_145

Trevor Cone 77-68_145

Peyton White 76-69_145

José de Jesús Rodríguez 74-71_145

Ben Kohles 77-68_145

Ryan Ruffels 75-70_145

Vince India 76-69_145

Roberto Díaz 78-68_146

Paul Haley II 74-72_146

Hayden Buckley 76-70_146

Brad Hopfinger 76-70_146

John Oda 73-74_147

Chase Johnson 74-73_147

Jack Maguire 76-71_147

Stephan Jaeger 72-75_147

Rico Hoey 73-74_147

Curtis Luck 76-72_148

Ollie Schniederjans 75-73_148

Jim Knous 74-74_148

Chase Wright 76-72_148

Steve LeBrun 77-71_148

Brian Campbell 78-70_148

Daniel Wetterich 77-71_148

Nicolas Echavarria 77-72_149

Josh Hart 73-76_149

Brian Smock 77-72_149

Bhavik Patel 78-71_149

Brent Grant 76-73_149

Whee Kim 74-76_150

Evan Harmeling 76-74_150

Michael Miller 77-73_150

Jay McLuen 81-69_150

Taylor Montgomery 74-77_151

Kyle Jones 74-77_151

Nick Mason 80-71_151

Kevin Stadler 78-74_152

Paul Barjon 78-74_152

Brandon Harkins 76-76_152

Robert Allenby 80-73_153

Matt Atkins 79-75_154

Nick Voke 82-72_154

Wade Binfield 79-76_155

