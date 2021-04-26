Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 3:01 pm
< a min read
      

Through April 25

Trn Money
1. Stephan Jaeger 24 $464,632
2. Will Zalatoris 16 $403,978
3. Davis Riley 25 $364,668
4. Lee Hodges 25 $360,531
5. Brandon Wu 13 $349,164
6. David Lipsky 23 $347,362
7. Taylor Pendrith 26 $339,553
8. Chad Ramey 28 $309,427
9. Jared Wolfe 26 $308,674
10. Greyson Sigg 23 $291,577
11. Max McGreevy 26 $287,829
12. Roberto Díaz 26 $279,558
13. Mito Pereira 26 $266,440
14. Adam Svensson 27 $259,987
15. Ben Kohles 26 $254,402
16. Paul Barjon 24 $240,404
17. Nick Hardy 28 $234,866
18. Andrew Novak 27 $234,603
19. Brett Drewitt 29 $234,510
20. Dan McCarthy 26 $234,499
21. Taylor Montgomery 24 $228,675
22. Curtis Thompson 27 $223,069
23. Seth Reeves 25 $210,832
24. Curtis Luck 21 $207,955
25. Dylan Wu 29 $202,623
26. David Kocher 28 $199,774
27. Peter Uihlein 9 $194,656
28. Theo Humphrey 27 $187,293
29. Paul Haley II 22 $186,783
30. Tyson Alexander 27 $183,268
31. Jimmy Stanger 27 $181,061
32. Hayden Buckley 19 $178,290
33. Zecheng Dou 25 $176,549
34. Brandon Harkins 26 $175,651
35. Brad Hopfinger 24 $172,858
36. Taylor Moore 25 $171,059
37. John Chin 26 $170,475
38. Tommy Gainey 22 $169,809
39. Trey Mullinax 17 $166,428
40. Justin Lower 24 $166,115
41. Carl Yuan 24 $165,074
42. Kyle Jones 23 $159,842
43. Dawson Armstrong 27 $159,744
44. Ollie Schniederjans 23 $158,025
45. Erik Barnes 22 $155,390
46. Evan Harmeling 24 $152,879
47. Nicholas Lindheim 23 $152,096
48. Callum Tarren 26 $145,969
49. Braden Thornberry 28 $142,530
50. Vince India 27 $138,766

