Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through April 25

Trn Money 1. Stephan Jaeger 24 $464,632 2. Will Zalatoris 16 $403,978 3. Davis Riley 25 $364,668 4. Lee Hodges 25 $360,531 5. Brandon Wu 13 $349,164 6. David Lipsky 23 $347,362 7. Taylor Pendrith 26 $339,553 8. Chad Ramey 28 $309,427 9. Jared Wolfe 26 $308,674 10. Greyson Sigg 23 $291,577 11. Max McGreevy 26 $287,829 12. Roberto Díaz 26 $279,558 13. Mito Pereira 26 $266,440 14. Adam Svensson 27 $259,987 15. Ben Kohles 26 $254,402 16. Paul Barjon 24 $240,404 17. Nick Hardy 28 $234,866 18. Andrew Novak 27 $234,603 19. Brett Drewitt 29 $234,510 20. Dan McCarthy 26 $234,499 21. Taylor Montgomery 24 $228,675 22. Curtis Thompson 27 $223,069 23. Seth Reeves 25 $210,832 24. Curtis Luck 21 $207,955 25. Dylan Wu 29 $202,623 26. David Kocher 28 $199,774 27. Peter Uihlein 9 $194,656 28. Theo Humphrey 27 $187,293 29. Paul Haley II 22 $186,783 30. Tyson Alexander 27 $183,268 31. Jimmy Stanger 27 $181,061 32. Hayden Buckley 19 $178,290 33. Zecheng Dou 25 $176,549 34. Brandon Harkins 26 $175,651 35. Brad Hopfinger 24 $172,858 36. Taylor Moore 25 $171,059 37. John Chin 26 $170,475 38. Tommy Gainey 22 $169,809 39. Trey Mullinax 17 $166,428 40. Justin Lower 24 $166,115 41. Carl Yuan 24 $165,074 42. Kyle Jones 23 $159,842 43. Dawson Armstrong 27 $159,744 44. Ollie Schniederjans 23 $158,025 45. Erik Barnes 22 $155,390 46. Evan Harmeling 24 $152,879 47. Nicholas Lindheim 23 $152,096 48. Callum Tarren 26 $145,969 49. Braden Thornberry 28 $142,530 50. Vince India 27 $138,766

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.