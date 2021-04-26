Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through April 25
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Stephan Jaeger
|24
|$464,632
|2.
|Will Zalatoris
|16
|$403,978
|3.
|Davis Riley
|25
|$364,668
|4.
|Lee Hodges
|25
|$360,531
|5.
|Brandon Wu
|13
|$349,164
|6.
|David Lipsky
|23
|$347,362
|7.
|Taylor Pendrith
|26
|$339,553
|8.
|Chad Ramey
|28
|$309,427
|9.
|Jared Wolfe
|26
|$308,674
|10.
|Greyson Sigg
|23
|$291,577
|11.
|Max McGreevy
|26
|$287,829
|12.
|Roberto Díaz
|26
|$279,558
|13.
|Mito Pereira
|26
|$266,440
|14.
|Adam Svensson
|27
|$259,987
|15.
|Ben Kohles
|26
|$254,402
|16.
|Paul Barjon
|24
|$240,404
|17.
|Nick Hardy
|28
|$234,866
|18.
|Andrew Novak
|27
|$234,603
|19.
|Brett Drewitt
|29
|$234,510
|20.
|Dan McCarthy
|26
|$234,499
|21.
|Taylor Montgomery
|24
|$228,675
|22.
|Curtis Thompson
|27
|$223,069
|23.
|Seth Reeves
|25
|$210,832
|24.
|Curtis Luck
|21
|$207,955
|25.
|Dylan Wu
|29
|$202,623
|26.
|David Kocher
|28
|$199,774
|27.
|Peter Uihlein
|9
|$194,656
|28.
|Theo Humphrey
|27
|$187,293
|29.
|Paul Haley II
|22
|$186,783
|30.
|Tyson Alexander
|27
|$183,268
|31.
|Jimmy Stanger
|27
|$181,061
|32.
|Hayden Buckley
|19
|$178,290
|33.
|Zecheng Dou
|25
|$176,549
|34.
|Brandon Harkins
|26
|$175,651
|35.
|Brad Hopfinger
|24
|$172,858
|36.
|Taylor Moore
|25
|$171,059
|37.
|John Chin
|26
|$170,475
|38.
|Tommy Gainey
|22
|$169,809
|39.
|Trey Mullinax
|17
|$166,428
|40.
|Justin Lower
|24
|$166,115
|41.
|Carl Yuan
|24
|$165,074
|42.
|Kyle Jones
|23
|$159,842
|43.
|Dawson Armstrong
|27
|$159,744
|44.
|Ollie Schniederjans
|23
|$158,025
|45.
|Erik Barnes
|22
|$155,390
|46.
|Evan Harmeling
|24
|$152,879
|47.
|Nicholas Lindheim
|23
|$152,096
|48.
|Callum Tarren
|26
|$145,969
|49.
|Braden Thornberry
|28
|$142,530
|50.
|Vince India
|27
|$138,766
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments