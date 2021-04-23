Korn Ferry Tour Veritex Bank Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Texas Rangers Golf Course
|Arlington, Texas
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72
|Second Round Suspended
Dan McCarthy 64-63_127 -15
Carl Yuan 67-64_131 -11
Tyson Alexander 67-65_132 -10
Paul Barjon 71-62_133 -9
Brian Campbell 70-63_133 -9
George Cunningham 65-68_133 -9
Charlie Saxon 67-66_133 -9
Lee Hodges 66-68_134 -8
Jamie Arnold 68-66_134 -8
Mito Pereira 71-63_134 -8
Stephan Jaeger 68-67_135 -7
Taylor Pendrith 71-64_135 -7
Nick Hardy 68-67_135 -7
Julián Etulain 69-66_135 -7
Kyle Reifers 70-66_136 -6
Adam Svensson 66-70_136 -6
Erik Compton 70-66_136 -6
Steve Marino 70-67_137 -5
Shawn Stefani 72-65_137 -5
José de Jesús Rodríguez 70-67_137 -5
Billy Kennerly 72-66_138 -4
Alex Prugh 68-70_138 -4
Steve LeBrun 69-70_139 -3
Austin Smotherman 74-65_139 -3
Tag Ridings 73-67_140 -2
Martin Piller 71-69_140 -2
John Chin 71-70_141 -1
Brandon Harkins 73-68_141 -1
Scott Langley 71-70_141 -1
Andres Gonzales 73-69_142 E
Davis Riley 70-73_143 +1
Seth Reeves 75-70_145 +3
Trey Mullinax 70-77_147 +5
Brady Schnell 78-69_147 +5
|Did Not Finish Round
Anders Albertson 62 -10
Max Greyserman 63 -9
Rico Hoey 66 -8
Vince India 66 -8
Mark Blakefield 67 -8
J.T. Griffin 67 -8
Chandler Phillips 65 -8
Kyle Jones 66 -7
Tommy Gainey 68 -7
Justin Lower 66 -7
T.J. Vogel 67 -7
Chase Johnson 69 -7
Brad Brunner 70 -7
James Nicholas 68 -7
Michael Arnaud 67 -7
Max McGreevy 65 -7
Jonathan Randolph 64 -7
Theo Humphrey 64 -7
Stephen Franken 69 -6
Nick Voke 68 -6
Andy Pope 67 -6
Sahith Theegala 69 -6
Joey Garber 64 -6
Chad Ramey 66 -6
Derek Ernst 66 -6
Ben Kohles 65 -6
Brett Drewitt 65 -6
Zecheng Dou 65 -6
Will Cannon 65 -6
Harrison Endycott 65 -6
Jake Knapp 67 -5
Erik Barnes 66 -5
Erik Flores 67 -5
Curtis Thompson 66 -5
Taylor Moore 67 -5
Grant Hirschman 66 -5
Augusto Núñez 66 -5
Patrick Fishburn 66 -5
Jared du Toit 66 -5
Sean Jacklin 66 -5
Brent Grant 68 -4
Stuart Macdonald 70 -4
Callum Tarren 72 -4
Scott Gutschewski 67 -4
Andrew Novak 67 -4
Evan Harmeling 67 -4
Chip McDaniel 67 -4
Mickey DeMorat 67 -4
Alex Chiarella 67 -4
Bobby Bai 67 -4
David Skinns 67 -4
Jorge Fernández-Valdés 67 -4
KK Limbhasut 70 -3
Hayden Buckley 69 -3
Jared Wolfe 68 -3
Brandon Wu 68 -3
Luke Guthrie 68 -3
Ben Silverman 68 -3
Taylor Montgomery 68 -3
Nicholas Lindheim 68 -3
Sebastián Vázquez 68 -3
Eric Cole 68 -3
Jack Maguire 68 -3
Chandler Blanchet 68 -3
Luke Kwon 68 -3
Luke Gannon 68 -3
Matt Atkins 73 -2
Daniel Miernicki 73 -2
Michael Miller 71 -2
Toni Hakula 71 -2
Blayne Barber 70 -2
David Lingmerth 69 -2
Nicolas Echavarria 69 -2
Joshua Creel 69 -2
Ollie Schniederjans 69 -2
Cameron Young 69 -2
Kevin Roy 69 -2
Zach Wright 69 -2
Zack Fischer 69 -2
Braden Thornberry 74 -1
Billy Tom Sargent 72 -1
Wade Binfield 72 -1
Chase Wright 70 -1
Jimmy Stanger 70 -1
Sam Saunders 70 -1
Ryan McCormick 70 -1
Paul Haley II 70 -1
Shad Tuten 70 -1
Mark Baldwin 72 E
John VanDerLaan 71 E
Taylor Dickson 76 E
Ryan Ruffels 72 E
Charlie Holland 72 E
Kolton Lapa 74 E
Roberto Díaz 72 E
Greg Yates 72 E
Kevin Dougherty 72 E
Will Wilcox 72 E
Tyrone Van Aswegen 71 E
Brandon Crick 71 E
David Kocher 71 E
Marcelo Rozo 71 E
Kevin Lucas 71 E
Harry Hall 71 E
Max Rottluff 71 E
Conrad Shindler 71 E
Trevor Cone 71 E
Tom Whitney 73 +1
Kris Blanks 72 +1
Dylan Wu 70 +2
Brad Hopfinger 70 +2
Dawie van der Walt 73 +2
Drew Weaver 73 +2
Whee Kim 75 +3
John Senden 70 +3
Robby Ormand 74 +3
Shane Smith 74 +4
Brett Stegmaier 74 +4
John Oda 75 +4
Nicholas Thompson 75 +4
a-Tony Romo 77 +6
|Withdrew
Y.E. Yang
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
Dan McCarthy -15 18
Carl Yuan -11 18
Tyson Alexander -10 18
Anders Albertson -10 1
Paul Barjon -9 18
Brian Campbell -9 18
George Cunningham -9 18
Charlie Saxon -9 18
Max Greyserman -9 15
