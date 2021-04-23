Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Veritex Bank Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 5:06 pm
3 min read
      
Friday
At Texas Rangers Golf Course
Arlington, Texas
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72
Second Round Suspended

Dan McCarthy 64-63_127

Carl Yuan 67-64_131

Tyson Alexander 67-65_132

Paul Barjon 71-62_133

        Insight by ServiceNow: Air Force and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will describe how simplifying technology platforms and systems help democratize development in this free webinar.

Brian Campbell 70-63_133

George Cunningham 65-68_133

Charlie Saxon 67-66_133

Lee Hodges 66-68_134

Jamie Arnold 68-66_134

Mito Pereira 71-63_134

Stephan Jaeger 68-67_135

Taylor Pendrith 71-64_135

        Read more: Sports News

Nick Hardy 68-67_135

Julián Etulain 69-66_135

Kyle Reifers 70-66_136

Adam Svensson 66-70_136

Erik Compton 70-66_136

Steve Marino 70-67_137

Shawn Stefani 72-65_137

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

José de Jesús Rodríguez 70-67_137

Billy Kennerly 72-66_138

Alex Prugh 68-70_138

Steve LeBrun 69-70_139

Austin Smotherman 74-65_139

Tag Ridings 73-67_140

Martin Piller 71-69_140

John Chin 71-70_141

Brandon Harkins 73-68_141

Scott Langley 71-70_141

Andres Gonzales 73-69_142

Davis Riley 70-73_143

Seth Reeves 75-70_145

Trey Mullinax 70-77_147

Brady Schnell 78-69_147

Did Not Finish Round

Anders Albertson 62  -10

Max Greyserman 63   -9

Rico Hoey 66   -8

Vince India 66   -8

Mark Blakefield 67   -8

J.T. Griffin 67   -8

Chandler Phillips 65   -8

Kyle Jones 66   -7

Tommy Gainey 68   -7

Justin Lower 66   -7

T.J. Vogel 67   -7

Chase Johnson 69   -7

Brad Brunner 70   -7

James Nicholas 68   -7

Michael Arnaud 67   -7

Max McGreevy 65   -7

Jonathan Randolph 64   -7

Theo Humphrey 64   -7

Stephen Franken 69   -6

Nick Voke 68   -6

Andy Pope 67   -6

Sahith Theegala 69   -6

Joey Garber 64   -6

Chad Ramey 66   -6

Derek Ernst 66   -6

Ben Kohles 65   -6

Brett Drewitt 65   -6

Zecheng Dou 65   -6

Will Cannon 65   -6

Harrison Endycott 65   -6

Jake Knapp 67   -5

Erik Barnes 66   -5

Erik Flores 67   -5

Curtis Thompson 66   -5

Taylor Moore 67   -5

Grant Hirschman 66   -5

Augusto Núñez 66   -5

Patrick Fishburn 66   -5

Jared du Toit 66   -5

Sean Jacklin 66   -5

Brent Grant 68   -4

Stuart Macdonald 70   -4

Callum Tarren 72   -4

Scott Gutschewski 67   -4

Andrew Novak 67   -4

Evan Harmeling 67   -4

Chip McDaniel 67   -4

Mickey DeMorat 67   -4

Alex Chiarella 67   -4

Bobby Bai 67   -4

David Skinns 67   -4

Jorge Fernández-Valdés 67   -4

KK Limbhasut 70   -3

Hayden Buckley 69   -3

Jared Wolfe 68   -3

Brandon Wu 68   -3

Luke Guthrie 68   -3

Ben Silverman 68   -3

Taylor Montgomery 68   -3

Nicholas Lindheim 68   -3

Sebastián Vázquez 68   -3

Eric Cole 68   -3

Jack Maguire 68   -3

Chandler Blanchet 68   -3

Luke Kwon 68   -3

Luke Gannon 68   -3

Matt Atkins 73   -2

Daniel Miernicki 73   -2

Michael Miller 71   -2

Toni Hakula 71   -2

Blayne Barber 70   -2

David Lingmerth 69   -2

Nicolas Echavarria 69   -2

Joshua Creel 69   -2

Ollie Schniederjans 69   -2

Cameron Young 69   -2

Kevin Roy 69   -2

Zach Wright 69   -2

Zack Fischer 69   -2

Braden Thornberry 74   -1

Billy Tom Sargent 72   -1

Wade Binfield 72   -1

Chase Wright 70   -1

Jimmy Stanger 70   -1

Sam Saunders 70   -1

Ryan McCormick 70   -1

Paul Haley II 70   -1

Shad Tuten 70   -1

Mark Baldwin 72    E

John VanDerLaan 71    E

Taylor Dickson 76    E

Ryan Ruffels 72    E

Charlie Holland 72    E

Kolton Lapa 74    E

Roberto Díaz 72    E

Greg Yates 72    E

Kevin Dougherty 72    E

Will Wilcox 72    E

Tyrone Van Aswegen 71    E

Brandon Crick 71    E

David Kocher 71    E

Marcelo Rozo 71    E

Kevin Lucas 71    E

Harry Hall 71    E

Max Rottluff 71    E

Conrad Shindler 71    E

Trevor Cone 71    E

Tom Whitney 73   +1

Kris Blanks 72   +1

Dylan Wu 70   +2

Brad Hopfinger 70   +2

Dawie van der Walt 73   +2

Drew Weaver 73   +2

Whee Kim 75   +3

John Senden 70   +3

Robby Ormand 74   +3

Shane Smith 74   +4

Brett Stegmaier 74   +4

John Oda 75   +4

Nicholas Thompson 75   +4

a-Tony Romo 77   +6

Withdrew

Y.E. Yang

Leaderboard at time of suspension

SCORE  THRU

Dan McCarthy   -15    18

Carl Yuan   -11    18

Tyson Alexander   -10    18

Anders Albertson   -10     1

Paul Barjon    -9    18

Brian Campbell    -9    18

George Cunningham    -9    18

Charlie Saxon    -9    18

Max Greyserman    -9    15

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|23 Getting Started with Amazon SageMaker...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally