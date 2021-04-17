Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 1:03 am
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 10 3 4 9
Garver c 4 1 2 2 1 2 .200
Donaldson 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .571
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .390
Garlick lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Arraez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .304
Sanó 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .116
Polanco ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Riddle ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Kepler rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .234
Cave cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .140
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 12 10 2 7
Fletcher 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .222
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .340
Trout cf 2 2 1 2 2 1 .381
Upton lf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .225
Walsh rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .341
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .255
Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Rengifo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Minnesota 000 003 000_3 10 0
Los Angeles 000 202 60x_10 12 1

E_Upton (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Garver (2), Upton (2). HR_Upton (2), off Thielbar; Walsh (4), off Thielbar. RBIs_Garver 2 (6), Donaldson (1), Walsh 3 (13), Trout 2 (8), Fletcher (5), Upton 4 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Cave, Garver); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Minnesota 3 for 8; Los Angeles 4 for 5.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

GIDP_Cruz, Donaldson, Garlick, Sanó, Suzuki.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Donaldson, Arraez, Sanó); Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols; Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols; Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols; Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thorpe 4 3 2 2 1 2 60 4.50
Dobnak, L, 0-3 2 1-3 6 5 5 0 4 44 11.88
Thielbar 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 27 5.14
Alcala 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.80
Astudillo 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 5 1-3 2 2 2 3 6 79 5.65
Slegers, W, 1-0 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 9 4.26
Mayers, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 19 1.12
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.60
Claudio 1 2 0 0 1 2 25 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-2, Alcala 1-0, Slegers 2-2. IBB_off Thielbar (Trout). WP_Thielbar.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:08. A_13,428 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center