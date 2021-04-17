L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|4
|9
|
|Garver c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.200
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.571
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.390
|Garlick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.116
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Riddle ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.140
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|2
|7
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Trout cf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.381
|Upton lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.225
|Walsh rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.341
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Minnesota
|000
|003
|000_3
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|202
|60x_10
|12
|1
E_Upton (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Garver (2), Upton (2). HR_Upton (2), off Thielbar; Walsh (4), off Thielbar. RBIs_Garver 2 (6), Donaldson (1), Walsh 3 (13), Trout 2 (8), Fletcher (5), Upton 4 (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Cave, Garver); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Minnesota 3 for 8; Los Angeles 4 for 5.
GIDP_Cruz, Donaldson, Garlick, Sanó, Suzuki.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Donaldson, Arraez, Sanó); Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols; Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols; Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols; Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thorpe
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|60
|4.50
|Dobnak, L, 0-3
|2
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|4
|44
|11.88
|Thielbar
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|27
|5.14
|Alcala
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.80
|Astudillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|79
|5.65
|Slegers, W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|4.26
|Mayers, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.12
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.60
|Claudio
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-2, Alcala 1-0, Slegers 2-2. IBB_off Thielbar (Trout). WP_Thielbar.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:08. A_13,428 (45,517).
