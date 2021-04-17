L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 10 3 4 9 Garver c 4 1 2 2 1 2 .200 Donaldson 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .571 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .390 Garlick lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Arraez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .304 Sanó 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .116 Polanco ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .167 Riddle ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Kepler rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .234 Cave cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .140

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 12 10 2 7 Fletcher 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .222 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .340 Trout cf 2 2 1 2 2 1 .381 Upton lf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .225 Walsh rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .341 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 J.Iglesias ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .255 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Rengifo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250

Minnesota 000 003 000_3 10 0 Los Angeles 000 202 60x_10 12 1

E_Upton (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Garver (2), Upton (2). HR_Upton (2), off Thielbar; Walsh (4), off Thielbar. RBIs_Garver 2 (6), Donaldson (1), Walsh 3 (13), Trout 2 (8), Fletcher (5), Upton 4 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Cave, Garver); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Minnesota 3 for 8; Los Angeles 4 for 5.

GIDP_Cruz, Donaldson, Garlick, Sanó, Suzuki.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Donaldson, Arraez, Sanó); Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols; Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols; Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols; Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thorpe 4 3 2 2 1 2 60 4.50 Dobnak, L, 0-3 2 1-3 6 5 5 0 4 44 11.88 Thielbar 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 27 5.14 Alcala 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.80 Astudillo 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 5 1-3 2 2 2 3 6 79 5.65 Slegers, W, 1-0 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 9 4.26 Mayers, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 19 1.12 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.60 Claudio 1 2 0 0 1 2 25 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-2, Alcala 1-0, Slegers 2-2. IBB_off Thielbar (Trout). WP_Thielbar.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:08. A_13,428 (45,517).

