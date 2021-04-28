On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 2 10
Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Trout cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .420
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .329
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .233
Rojas lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .184
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .278
Schebler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .316
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 1 6
Calhoun dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .306
Solak 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .319
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Lowe 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .280
García cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Holt 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .216
Heim c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .111
Los Angeles 400 000 000_4 7 0
Texas 120 000 000_3 8 0

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Texas 5. 2B_Ohtani (6), Solak (3), Holt (2). RBIs_Rendon 2 (5), J.Iglesias 2 (6), Lowe (22), Heim (3), Calhoun (3). CS_Dahl (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Schebler 2, Trout); Texas 2 (Gallo, García). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Heim. GIDP_Dahl.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Walsh); Texas 1 (Dahl, Solak, Dahl).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb 2 6 3 3 0 2 51 7.16
Rodriguez, W, 2-0 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 42 2.45
Watson, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.08
Mayers, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.77
R.Iglesias, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning, L, 1-1 5 6 4 4 1 6 70 3.97
Allard 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 4 44 1.80
Sborz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0. HBP_Mayers (Solak). WP_Dunning.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:48. A_17,875 (40,300).

