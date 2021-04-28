L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|2
|10
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.420
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Rojas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Schebler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|1
|6
|
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Solak 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Holt 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|Los Angeles
|400
|000
|000_4
|7
|0
|Texas
|120
|000
|000_3
|8
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 4, Texas 5. 2B_Ohtani (6), Solak (3), Holt (2). RBIs_Rendon 2 (5), J.Iglesias 2 (6), Lowe (22), Heim (3), Calhoun (3). CS_Dahl (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Schebler 2, Trout); Texas 2 (Gallo, García). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Texas 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Heim. GIDP_Dahl.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Walsh); Texas 1 (Dahl, Solak, Dahl).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|2
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|51
|7.16
|Rodriguez, W, 2-0
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|2.45
|Watson, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.08
|Mayers, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.77
|R.Iglesias, S, 4-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|70
|3.97
|Allard
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|44
|1.80
|Sborz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Watson 1-0. HBP_Mayers (Solak). WP_Dunning.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:48. A_17,875 (40,300).
