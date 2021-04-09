L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 3b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas pr-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Palacios rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|040
|030
|000
|—
|7
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Bichette (3), Panik (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Ohtani (1), Trout (3), Grichuk (2). HR_Ohtani (3), Walsh (3).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney W,1-1
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Claudio
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Zeuch L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|Payamps
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tice
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Tice (Walsh), Rodriguez (Palacios). WP_Heaney, Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:06. A_1,523 (8,500).
Comments