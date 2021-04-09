Trending:
L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 1

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 10:30 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 9 6 Totals 32 1 5 0
Fletcher 2b 5 1 0 0 Semien 2b 5 1 2 0
Ohtani dh 5 1 2 4 Grichuk dh 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 4 1 2 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 2 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0
Walsh 1b 3 2 2 2 Gurriel Jr. lf 1 0 0 0
Upton lf 5 0 0 0 Panik 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 Biggio 3b-rf 2 0 0 0
Stassi c 3 1 1 0 Davis cf 4 0 0 0
Fowler rf 0 0 0 0 Kirk c 4 0 0 0
Rojas pr-rf 3 1 0 0 Palacios rf-lf 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 040 030 000 7
Toronto 000 000 010 1

E_Bichette (3), Panik (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Ohtani (1), Trout (3), Grichuk (2). HR_Ohtani (3), Walsh (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney W,1-1 6 3 0 0 2 9
Claudio 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Rodriguez 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Toronto
Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 2
Zeuch L,0-1 3 1-3 6 7 3 3 2
Payamps 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Tice 2 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_Tice (Walsh), Rodriguez (Palacios). WP_Heaney, Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:06. A_1,523 (8,500).

