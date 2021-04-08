On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 11:24 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 7 11 7 Totals 39 5 7 5
Fletcher 2b 6 0 2 3 Semien dh 5 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 1 Biggio 3b 4 2 1 1
Trout cf 5 2 3 1 Bichette ss 5 1 1 0
Rendon 3b 5 0 1 1 Hernández rf 5 1 1 1
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 3
Upton lf 5 2 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 1 0
J.Iglesias ss 4 2 1 1 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0
Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0
Fowler rf 5 1 2 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
Tellez ph 0 0 0 0
Davis pr 0 0 0 0
Kirk c 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 120 010 100 02 7
Toronto 300 002 000 00 5

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Trout (2), Upton (1), J.Iglesias (2), Fletcher (1), Panik (1). HR_Trout (3), Guerrero Jr. (2), Biggio (1). SB_Bichette (0), Fowler (1). S_Suzuki (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning 5 1-3 3 4 4 1 7
Slegers 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Mayers 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 0
Guerra W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
R.Iglesias S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3
Toronto
Stripling 5 6 4 4 1 5
Thornton 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Romano BS,0-1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 1
Merryweather 2 1 0 0 1 2
Borucki L,1-1 2-3 0 2 1 1 1
Dolis 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:57. A_1,348 (8,500).

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|7 Texas Virtual Cybersecurity Summit
4|7 2021 Insensitive Munitions &...
4|8 Digital Twins for Infrastructure:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hears from tribal leaders at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque