L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5

Los Angeles Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 7 11 7 Totals 39 5 7 5 Fletcher 2b 6 0 2 3 Semien dh 5 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 5 0 1 1 Biggio 3b 4 2 1 1 Trout cf 5 2 3 1 Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 5 0 1 1 Hernández rf 5 1 1 1 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 3 Upton lf 5 2 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 1 0 J.Iglesias ss 4 2 1 1 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 Fowler rf 5 1 2 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Tellez ph 0 0 0 0 Davis pr 0 0 0 0 Kirk c 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 120 010 100 02 — 7 Toronto 300 002 000 00 — 5

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Trout (2), Upton (1), J.Iglesias (2), Fletcher (1), Panik (1). HR_Trout (3), Guerrero Jr. (2), Biggio (1). SB_Bichette (0), Fowler (1). S_Suzuki (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Canning 5 1-3 3 4 4 1 7 Slegers 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 Mayers 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 0 Guerra W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 R.Iglesias S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3

Toronto Stripling 5 6 4 4 1 5 Thornton 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Romano BS,0-1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 1 Merryweather 2 1 0 0 1 2 Borucki L,1-1 2-3 0 2 1 1 1 Dolis 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:57. A_1,348 (8,500).

