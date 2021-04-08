L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|7
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|7
|5
|
|Fletcher 2b
|6
|0
|2
|3
|
|Semien dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Trout cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Upton lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tellez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kirk c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|120
|010
|100
|02
|—
|7
|Toronto
|300
|002
|000
|00
|—
|5
LOB_Los Angeles 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Trout (2), Upton (1), J.Iglesias (2), Fletcher (1), Panik (1). HR_Trout (3), Guerrero Jr. (2), Biggio (1). SB_Bichette (0), Fowler (1). S_Suzuki (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Canning
|5
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Slegers
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Watson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Guerra W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R.Iglesias S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Thornton
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Romano BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Merryweather
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Borucki L,1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Dolis
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:57. A_1,348 (8,500).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments