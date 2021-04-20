L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Trammell lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ríos 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|France ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore 2b-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Los Angeles 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Pollock (3). SB_Moore (3), Taylor (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías W,3-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|González H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jansen S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales L,1-2
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:28. A_8,998 (47,929).
