L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 2 1 4 7 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 C.Seager ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .284 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .381 Smith dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .195 Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 McKinstry rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Pollock lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .220 Ríos 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .129 Barnes c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 1 0 2 14 Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .319 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 K.Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 White 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .186 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Trammell lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .176 a-France ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Moore 2b-lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .115 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241

Los Angeles 001 000 000_1 2 0 Seattle 000 000 000_0 1 0

a-struck out for Trammell in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Pollock (3). RBIs_C.Seager (13). SB_Moore (3), Taylor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Muncy); Seattle 1 (Crawford). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Seattle 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Ríos, C.Seager. GIDP_Barnes.

DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, White).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías, W, 3-0 7 1 0 0 1 11 88 2.81 González, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.50 Jansen, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.25

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, L, 1-2 7 2 1 1 1 6 101 6.04 Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 1.35 Middleton 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 5.14

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:28. A_8,998 (47,929).

