L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 6:54 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 2 1 4 7
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222
C.Seager ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .381
Smith dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .195
Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
McKinstry rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Pollock lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .220
Ríos 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .129
Barnes c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 1 0 2 14
Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .319
Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
K.Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
White 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .186
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Trammell lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .176
a-France ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Moore 2b-lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .115
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Los Angeles 001 000 000_1 2 0
Seattle 000 000 000_0 1 0

a-struck out for Trammell in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Pollock (3). RBIs_C.Seager (13). SB_Moore (3), Taylor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Muncy); Seattle 1 (Crawford). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Seattle 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Ríos, C.Seager. GIDP_Barnes.

DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, White).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías, W, 3-0 7 1 0 0 1 11 88 2.81
González, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.50
Jansen, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.25
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 1-2 7 2 1 1 1 6 101 6.04
Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 1.35
Middleton 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 5.14

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:28. A_8,998 (47,929).

