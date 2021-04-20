L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|4
|7
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|C.Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|McKinstry rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Pollock lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Ríos 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.129
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|2
|14
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|K.Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.186
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Trammell lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|a-France ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Moore 2b-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.115
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000_1
|2
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|0
a-struck out for Trammell in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Pollock (3). RBIs_C.Seager (13). SB_Moore (3), Taylor (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Muncy); Seattle 1 (Crawford). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Seattle 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Ríos, C.Seager. GIDP_Barnes.
DP_Seattle 1 (Moore, White).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 3-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|88
|2.81
|González, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.50
|Jansen, S, 4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.25
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 1-2
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|101
|6.04
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|1.35
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|5.14
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:28. A_8,998 (47,929).
