L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 8 0 1 10 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Soto rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .364 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .385 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Stevenson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 García 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200 a-Pérez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Lucroy c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .400 Ross p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gomes ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hernandez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 1 4 1 2 6 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .294 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .367 J.Turner 3b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .414 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Pollock lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222 McKinstry rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .273 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Raley rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Washington 000 000 000_0 8 0 Los Angeles 000 001 00x_1 4 0

a-struck out for García in the 7th. b- for Suero in the 8th. c-doubled for Gomes in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Hernandez (1), Pollock (1). HR_J.Turner (2), off Avilán. RBIs_J.Turner (8). SB_Soto (1). CS_Soto (1), Robles (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Ross, Castro, Zimmerman); Los Angeles 1 (McKinstry). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

GIDP_Smith.

DP_Washington 1 (T.Turner, García, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross 5 2 0 0 2 4 67 0.00 Avilán, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 4.50 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.86 Clay 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, W, 1-0 6 6 0 0 0 4 90 1.50 González, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.38 Treinen, H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 1 15 6.00 Knebel, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 0.00

IBB_off Treinen (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:31. A_15,036 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.