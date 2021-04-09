L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 0

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|8
|0
|1
|10
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.364
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Stevenson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|García 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Pérez ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Ross p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gomes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|1
|4
|1
|2
|6
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.367
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.414
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|McKinstry rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Raley rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|000
|000
|000_0
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|00x_1
|4
|0
a-struck out for García in the 7th. b- for Suero in the 8th. c-doubled for Gomes in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Hernandez (1), Pollock (1). HR_J.Turner (2), off Avilán. RBIs_J.Turner (8). SB_Soto (1). CS_Soto (1), Robles (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Ross, Castro, Zimmerman); Los Angeles 1 (McKinstry). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 1.
GIDP_Smith.
DP_Washington 1 (T.Turner, García, Zimmerman).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|67
|0.00
|Avilán, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|4.50
|Suero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.86
|Clay
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 1-0
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|4
|90
|1.50
|González, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.38
|Treinen, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|6.00
|Knebel, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.00
IBB_off Treinen (Soto).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:31. A_15,036 (56,000).
