L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 0

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 6:56 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 8 0 1 10
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Soto rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .364
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .385
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Stevenson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
García 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .200
a-Pérez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Lucroy c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .400
Ross p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Gomes ph 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hernandez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 1 4 1 2 6
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .294
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .367
J.Turner 3b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .414
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Pollock lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222
McKinstry rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Raley rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Washington 000 000 000_0 8 0
Los Angeles 000 001 00x_1 4 0

a-struck out for García in the 7th. b- for Suero in the 8th. c-doubled for Gomes in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Hernandez (1), Pollock (1). HR_J.Turner (2), off Avilán. RBIs_J.Turner (8). SB_Soto (1). CS_Soto (1), Robles (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Ross, Castro, Zimmerman); Los Angeles 1 (McKinstry). RISP_Washington 1 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

GIDP_Smith.

DP_Washington 1 (T.Turner, García, Zimmerman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross 5 2 0 0 2 4 67 0.00
Avilán, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 4.50
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.86
Clay 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 1-0 6 6 0 0 0 4 90 1.50
González, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.38
Treinen, H, 2 1 2 0 0 1 1 15 6.00
Knebel, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 0.00

IBB_off Treinen (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:31. A_15,036 (56,000).

