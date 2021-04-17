L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|48
|11
|12
|9
|5
|12
|
|Betts rf
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Turner 3b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.440
|Smith c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.233
|Muncy 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.348
|Taylor cf
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|McKinstry 2b
|6
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|.326
|Raley lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pollock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Price p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|46
|6
|12
|5
|6
|14
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.321
|Tatis Jr. ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Cronenworth 2b-p
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.358
|Machado 3b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Hosmer 1b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.339
|Myers rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Profar lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.292
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.115
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Mateo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Musgrove lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|Altavilla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kim ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Caratini ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Los Angeles
|000
|013
|011
|005_11
|12
|3
|San Diego
|010
|010
|121
|000_6
|12
|3
a-struck out for Johnson in the 4th. b-struck out for Buehler in the 7th. c-singled for Pagán in the 7th. d-struck out for González in the 8th. e-walked for Pomeranz in the 8th. f-hit by pitch for Melancon in the 10th. g-struck out for Santana in the 11th.
E_Betts (1), Buehler (1), McKinstry (1), Hosmer (2), Tatis Jr. 2 (7). LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 15. 2B_McKinstry (5), Profar (2). HR_Raley (1), off Altavilla; Seager (2), off Hill; Tatis Jr. (2), off Buehler. RBIs_Raley 2 (2), Taylor (7), McKinstry 2 (13), Turner (15), Seager 2 (10), Price (1), Campusano (1), Tatis Jr. (2), Profar 2 (5), Hosmer (12). SB_Machado 2 (2), Kim (1). SF_Price. S_Profar.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Raley, Pollock, McKinstry, Betts 2); San Diego 9 (Weathers, Pham, Grisham, Tatis Jr., Myers, Caratini). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 20; San Diego 3 for 20.
Runners moved up_Seager, Muncy, Myers, Profar, Cronenworth. GIDP_Smith, Seager, Profar, Cronenworth.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy; McKinstry, Seager, Muncy); San Diego 2 (Machado, Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|93
|2.00
|Treinen, H, 5
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.18
|González, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.08
|Knebel, BS, 2-3
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|3.00
|Jansen
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|2.57
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Price, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|18
|5.87
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cronenworth
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Weathers
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|79
|0.93
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.75
|Altavilla, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|6.75
|Kela, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|28
|1.35
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Adams
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|15.00
|Pomeranz
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Melancon
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|1.12
|Hill, L, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|4
|5
|3
|0
|1
|20
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored_González 1-0, Jansen 2-0, Cronenworth 3-2, Johnson 1-0, Pomeranz 2-1. IBB_off Price (Machado). HBP_Adams (Smith), Santana (Mateo). WP_Jansen, Kela.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_4:57. A_15,250 (40,209).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments