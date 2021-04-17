Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 6

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 3:23 am
2 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 48 11 12 9 5 12
Betts rf 6 2 1 0 1 1 .297
Seager ss 5 1 1 2 1 0 .333
Turner 3b 6 2 3 1 0 0 .440
Smith c 3 1 0 0 2 0 .233
Muncy 1b 5 2 1 0 1 1 .348
Taylor cf 6 2 1 1 0 2 .268
McKinstry 2b 6 0 3 2 0 3 .326
Raley lf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .250
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Pollock ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Price p 0 0 0 1 0 0
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 46 6 12 5 6 14
Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 2 0 .321
Tatis Jr. ss 6 1 1 1 0 2 .167
Cronenworth 2b-p 6 0 1 0 0 1 .358
Machado 3b 4 3 2 0 2 0 .240
Hosmer 1b 6 0 2 1 0 3 .339
Myers rf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .333
Profar lf-2b 4 0 1 2 1 0 .292
Campusano c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .115
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Mateo ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Musgrove lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Weathers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .140
Altavilla p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Kim ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .216
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Caratini ph-c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .207
Los Angeles 000 013 011 005_11 12 3
San Diego 010 010 121 000_6 12 3

a-struck out for Johnson in the 4th. b-struck out for Buehler in the 7th. c-singled for Pagán in the 7th. d-struck out for González in the 8th. e-walked for Pomeranz in the 8th. f-hit by pitch for Melancon in the 10th. g-struck out for Santana in the 11th.

E_Betts (1), Buehler (1), McKinstry (1), Hosmer (2), Tatis Jr. 2 (7). LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 15. 2B_McKinstry (5), Profar (2). HR_Raley (1), off Altavilla; Seager (2), off Hill; Tatis Jr. (2), off Buehler. RBIs_Raley 2 (2), Taylor (7), McKinstry 2 (13), Turner (15), Seager 2 (10), Price (1), Campusano (1), Tatis Jr. (2), Profar 2 (5), Hosmer (12). SB_Machado 2 (2), Kim (1). SF_Price. S_Profar.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Raley, Pollock, McKinstry, Betts 2); San Diego 9 (Weathers, Pham, Grisham, Tatis Jr., Myers, Caratini). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 20; San Diego 3 for 20.

Runners moved up_Seager, Muncy, Myers, Profar, Cronenworth. GIDP_Smith, Seager, Profar, Cronenworth.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy; McKinstry, Seager, Muncy); San Diego 2 (Machado, Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 6 7 2 2 1 4 93 2.00
Treinen, H, 5 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 18 3.18
González, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.08
Knebel, BS, 2-3 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 27 3.00
Jansen 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 26 2.57
Santana 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00
Price, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 4 18 5.87
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cronenworth 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Weathers 3 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 79 0.93
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6.75
Altavilla, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 6.75
Kela, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 1 1 2 28 1.35
Pagán 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Adams 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 13 15.00
Pomeranz 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Melancon 2 2 1 1 0 1 23 1.12
Hill, L, 0-2 1 1-3 4 5 3 0 1 20 3.52

Inherited runners-scored_González 1-0, Jansen 2-0, Cronenworth 3-2, Johnson 1-0, Pomeranz 2-1. IBB_off Price (Machado). HBP_Adams (Smith), Santana (Mateo). WP_Jansen, Kela.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_4:57. A_15,250 (40,209).

