L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 6

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|48
|11
|12
|9
|
|Totals
|46
|6
|12
|5
|
|Betts rf
|6
|2
|1
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|
|Turner 3b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|
|Cronenworth 2b-p
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|
|Muncy 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|6
|2
|1
|1
|
|Myers rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|
|McKinstry 2b
|6
|0
|3
|2
|
|Profar lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Raley lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Musgrove lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altavilla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Price p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kim ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Caratini ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|013
|011
|005
|—
|11
|San Diego
|010
|010
|121
|000
|—
|6
E_Betts (1), Buehler (1), McKinstry (1), Hosmer (2), Tatis Jr. 2 (7). DP_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, San Diego 15. 2B_McKinstry (5), Profar (2). HR_Raley (1), Seager (2), Tatis Jr. (2). SB_Machado 2 (2), Kim (1). SF_Price (1). S_Profar (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buehler
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Treinen H,5
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|González H,4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel BS,2-3
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Jansen
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Price W,1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cronenworth
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weathers
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altavilla BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kela BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adams
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pomeranz
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hill L,0-2
|1
|1-3
|4
|5
|3
|0
|1
HBP_Adams (Smith), Santana (Mateo). WP_Jansen, Kela.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_4:57. A_15,250 (40,209).
